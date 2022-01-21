Skip to main content
76ers vs. Clippers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

Coming into this week, the Philadelphia 76ers saw their significant seven-game win streak end. Last Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets and fell short of expanding their season-high win streak beyond seven games. 

However, they bounced back two nights later. As the Sixers hosted the Boston Celtics, they didn’t have any issues dominating their Eastern Conference rivals and getting back in the winner’s column.

Not too long after defeating the Celtics, the Sixers were back on a flight and heading down to South Beach as they were set to take on the Miami Heat for the second night of a back-to-back.

Although Miami had an off night, the Sixers picked up an impressive win as the underdogs against the Heat on the road and made it two victories in a row.

To continue their mini-road trip, the Sixers returned to the court on Monday for an afternoon matchup against the Washington Wizards. While the Sixers found success against the Wizards a few weeks ago, Washington got revenge as they dominated the Sixers on Monday afternoon.

Starting the week off on a bad note, the Sixers had a favorable opportunity to bounce back against the struggling Orlando Magic on Wednesday. While the Sixers had a hard time in the first half, Joel Embiid kept his team afloat and went off for a 50-point performance to help the 76ers pick up another victory against an Eastern Conference opponent.

Now, the Sixers will host the Los Angeles Clippers for a Friday night matchup in South Philly. Friday will mark the first of two matchups between the Sixers and the Clippers this season. 

76ers vs. Clippers Betting Notes

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have won eight of their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 10-9 this season

The Clippers have won just four of their last ten games

On the road, Los Angeles is 7-12 this season

Clippers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games’

The total has gone under in four of the Clippers’ last six games

Sixers are 8-2 against the spread in their last ten games

The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last seven games

Injury Report

76ers

Seth Curry - Questionable

Danny Green - Out

Shake Milton - Out

Paul Reed - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Matisse Thybulle - Out

Clippers

Nicolas Batum - Questionable

Marcus Morris - Questionable

Paul George - Out

Keon Johnson - Out

Kawhi Leonard - Out

Jason Preston - Out

Jay Scrubbier - Out

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -400, LAC +310

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

