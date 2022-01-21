76ers vs. Clippers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday
Coming into this week, the Philadelphia 76ers saw their significant seven-game win streak end. Last Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets and fell short of expanding their season-high win streak beyond seven games.
However, they bounced back two nights later. As the Sixers hosted the Boston Celtics, they didn’t have any issues dominating their Eastern Conference rivals and getting back in the winner’s column.
Not too long after defeating the Celtics, the Sixers were back on a flight and heading down to South Beach as they were set to take on the Miami Heat for the second night of a back-to-back.
Although Miami had an off night, the Sixers picked up an impressive win as the underdogs against the Heat on the road and made it two victories in a row.
To continue their mini-road trip, the Sixers returned to the court on Monday for an afternoon matchup against the Washington Wizards. While the Sixers found success against the Wizards a few weeks ago, Washington got revenge as they dominated the Sixers on Monday afternoon.
Starting the week off on a bad note, the Sixers had a favorable opportunity to bounce back against the struggling Orlando Magic on Wednesday. While the Sixers had a hard time in the first half, Joel Embiid kept his team afloat and went off for a 50-point performance to help the 76ers pick up another victory against an Eastern Conference opponent.
Now, the Sixers will host the Los Angeles Clippers for a Friday night matchup in South Philly. Friday will mark the first of two matchups between the Sixers and the Clippers this season.
76ers vs. Clippers Betting Notes
Key Game Notes
The Sixers have won eight of their last ten games
At home, the Sixers are 10-9 this season
The Clippers have won just four of their last ten games
On the road, Los Angeles is 7-12 this season
Clippers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games’
The total has gone under in four of the Clippers’ last six games
Sixers are 8-2 against the spread in their last ten games
The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last seven games
Injury Report
76ers
Seth Curry - Questionable
Danny Green - Out
Shake Milton - Out
Paul Reed - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Matisse Thybulle - Out
Clippers
Nicolas Batum - Questionable
Marcus Morris - Questionable
Paul George - Out
Keon Johnson - Out
Kawhi Leonard - Out
Jason Preston - Out
Jay Scrubbier - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -8.5
Moneyline: PHI -400, LAC +310
Total O/U: 213.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
*Pick Submitted via TallySight
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.