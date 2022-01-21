76ers vs. Clippers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

Coming into this week, the Philadelphia 76ers saw their significant seven-game win streak end. Last Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets and fell short of expanding their season-high win streak beyond seven games.

However, they bounced back two nights later. As the Sixers hosted the Boston Celtics, they didn’t have any issues dominating their Eastern Conference rivals and getting back in the winner’s column.

Not too long after defeating the Celtics, the Sixers were back on a flight and heading down to South Beach as they were set to take on the Miami Heat for the second night of a back-to-back.

Although Miami had an off night, the Sixers picked up an impressive win as the underdogs against the Heat on the road and made it two victories in a row.

To continue their mini-road trip, the Sixers returned to the court on Monday for an afternoon matchup against the Washington Wizards. While the Sixers found success against the Wizards a few weeks ago, Washington got revenge as they dominated the Sixers on Monday afternoon.

Starting the week off on a bad note, the Sixers had a favorable opportunity to bounce back against the struggling Orlando Magic on Wednesday. While the Sixers had a hard time in the first half, Joel Embiid kept his team afloat and went off for a 50-point performance to help the 76ers pick up another victory against an Eastern Conference opponent.

Now, the Sixers will host the Los Angeles Clippers for a Friday night matchup in South Philly. Friday will mark the first of two matchups between the Sixers and the Clippers this season.

76ers vs. Clippers Betting Notes Key Game Notes The Sixers have won eight of their last ten games At home, the Sixers are 10-9 this season The Clippers have won just four of their last ten games On the road, Los Angeles is 7-12 this season Clippers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games’ The total has gone under in four of the Clippers’ last six games Sixers are 8-2 against the spread in their last ten games The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last seven games Injury Report 76ers Seth Curry - Questionable Danny Green - Out Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Matisse Thybulle - Out Clippers Nicolas Batum - Questionable Marcus Morris - Questionable Paul George - Out Keon Johnson - Out Kawhi Leonard - Out Jason Preston - Out Jay Scrubbier - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -8.5 Moneyline: PHI -400, LAC +310 Total O/U: 213.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.