76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to keep the ball rolling on Friday night. After getting their week started off on a bad note by falling short to the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon, the Sixers found a way to bounce back a couple of nights later.

On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Orlando Magic for the second time this season. The last time the Sixers and the Magic battled it out, Philly dominated on the road. When the two teams met on Wednesday, though, Orlando put up a good fight at first.

Heading into the second half, the Sixers trailed double-digits to the Magic. But then Joel Embiid flashed his superstardom and wrapped up the game with 50 points as the Sixers picked up another double-digit win over the Magic.

Now, the Sixers are looking to pick up their second-straight win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time on Friday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Clippers battle it out for the first time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Clippers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Clippers Listen: AM 570 LA Sports

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -400, LAC +310

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook