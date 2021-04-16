76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

After going 3-1 on a difficult four-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers finally returned home earlier this week. For their first game back in South Philadelphia, the Sixers took on the Brooklyn Nets in the battle for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Although Brooklyn was missing several key players in the matchup, the Sixers still took the game very seriously as they wanted to take over sole possession of first place and hold the tiebreaker over the Nets, who have been the Sixers' toughest competition in the standings throughout the entire season.

Fortunately for the 76ers, they came out on top with the victory. Now, they'll look to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, which will mark the second time these two teams will meet this season.

Late last month, the Sixers were in the midst of a six-game road trip with a notable chunk of the games occurring out West. One of their Western Conference opponents happened to be Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doc Rivers' homecoming against his former team at his old stomping grounds didn't go so great as the Joel Embiid-less Sixers took on a disappointing 122-112 loss to the Clippers. Now, the 76ers will look to get revenge as they have Embiid back in the lineup and will have the opportunity to face the Clippers on their own court.

Plan on tuning into Friday night's matchup between the Clippers and Sixers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Friday, April 16, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Clippers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Clippers Listen: AM 570 L.A. Sports

76ers Stream: Click Here

Clippers Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -3

Moneyline: PHI -150, LAC +125

O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM