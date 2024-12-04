76ers Coach Addresses Joel Embiid’s Status After Win vs Hornets
Following a Tuesday night victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was asked to re-visit a key topic heading into the team’s Wednesday night matchup against the Orlando Magic. Will Joel Embiid play?
Before the game, Nurse made it clear to reporters that he wasn’t sure. While he noted there could be an update in Charlotte after the victory over the Hornets, Nurse couldn’t guarantee it.
Still, Embiid’s status for Wednesday isn’t concrete. However, it’s clear his return to action might not happen midway through this week.
“We’ll check on Joel,” Nurse told reporters after the game. “I don’t… I don’t have any real update for you. Don’t expect him to play tomorrow, but I wouldn’t rule it out yet, either.”
For nearly two weeks, Embiid has been off the court due to knee injury management. In addition to his injury management plan, the seven-time All-Star has recently been considered out due to personal reasons as well.
The last time Embiid competed was against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 20. He checked in for 35 minutes. In that time, he scored 35 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in the six-point loss against Memphis.
Since then, Embiid has missed five games in a row, including Tuesday’s win in Charlotte.
This year, Embiid has just four matchups to show for. After he missed the first nine games of the season, Embiid checked in to face the New York Knicks on November 12. He got the second night of the back-to-back set off against Cleveland before appearing in three straight games for the first time this season when he returned to the action.
The Sixers and the Magic will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday. While Nurse couldn’t confirm Embiid’s status, it seems everything is trending towards the star center getting another night off.