76ers Coach Dishes Latest on Paul George Before Kings Matchup
Just as Paul George felt healthy enough to compete in both matchups of a back-to-back set, the Philadelphia 76ers’ forward suffered a new setback over the weekend, which has taken him off the court for another stretch of games.
When the Sixers battled it out against the Chicago Bulls last Saturday, George was not able to finish the matchup in the second half. After getting ruled out, George joined his teammates on the bench in street clothes.
After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse confirmed George would undergo an MRI to see what kind of finger injury he is dealing with.
When the Sixers returned to the practice court on Monday, George was not a participant.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers made an official announcement to reveal his diagnosis. George is dealing with an extensor tendon injury on his left finger.
Nick Nurse later described George’s timeline as day-to-day, adding he hoped for an update ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.
“We’re still waiting there,” Nurse admitted before the Sixers tipped off against the Kings.
“They are trying to figure out some ways to get him on the court so that his finger’s okay with the way that it’s going to be taped or bandaged, or casted, or splinted, or whatever the options are, then he can hopefully, keep it safe and get out there in something that he’s comfortable with and as soon as we get to that point, we should be in a pretty good place.”
George was seen getting shots up ahead of Wednesday’s action. As expected, he was ruled out for the second game in a row against the Kings.
The Sixers will return to the floor on Friday night to face the Denver Nuggets. For now, George’s status for the matchup is unknown.
