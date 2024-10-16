All 76ers

76ers Coach’s Honest Assessment on Paul George’s Pre-Injury Play

How did Paul George look in the preseason?

Justin Grasso

Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Paul George suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this preseason on Monday night in Atlanta. It turns out that will be his final preseason showing.

During the second quarter of the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, George left the game with an injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the matchup due to a knee hyperextension.

With just two games under his belt, George hasn’t had the opportunity to really settle in. Still, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse is optimistic about what the All-Star forward put on display.

Nick Nurse revealed his thoughts on Paul George's preseason play.
Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Nick Nurse’s Honest Paul George Assessment

Following a Tuesday morning practice, Nurse dished his thoughts on George’s play.

"He's a bucket-maker... He's been really good, man. He's very good defensively in a lot of ways. He's a really smart team defender. He's smart on the ball. I've been impressed with his willingness to rebound on both ends... He's been incredible as far as the practices, really attentive, really focused, does every single little, little, little thing we ask him to do on every rep, every possession." via PhillyVoice.

George made his Sixers preseason debut last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After getting the night off last Saturday against the Boston Celtics, George returned to the lineup to take on the Hawks on Monday.

Through two preseason games, George saw the court for roughly 20 minutes per game. He accounted for 16 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three. George also racked up four rebounds and two assists per game.

Following his unfortunate early departure on Monday, George received a positive update regarding his knee. Without any structural damage, George isn’t expected to make a significant period of time.

Still, the veteran forward will take at least a week off. The team plans to re-evaluate George ahead of the regular season opener, which takes place on October 23.

