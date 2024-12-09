76ers Coach Issues Honest Assessment of Joel Embiid's Game vs Bulls
For the past week, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse left the door open for a Joel Embiid return in each game that approached. Prior to Sunday’s action against the Chicago Bulls, Embiid continued to sit out.
Finally, the return of the big man happened on Sunday afternoon in Chicago. After getting upgraded to questionable on Saturday night, Embiid went through his pregame warmups on Sunday and found himself cleared to play. He returned after a seven-game absence due to knee swelling.
With multiple weeks out of the lineup, Embiid looked as expected at first. Through his first quarter of action, he went 0-6 from the field in five minutes.
"You're in that stage of kind of ‘Uh oh. What’s gonna go on here tonight?’ “ Nick Nurse told reporters after the game as he assessed Embiid’s performance.
“Then all of a sudden, he certainly caught fire there with a little bit of variety.”
The first and second quarter was like night and day for Embiid in Chicago. After going scoreless through one, his next nine minutes on the court looked like the big man was back to MVP form.
Putting up 12 shots from the field, Embiid made eight of his attempts. After going 3-3 from the charity stripe, the big man wrapped up the second quarter with 19 of the 76ers’ 39 points.
Throughout the remainder of the game, Embiid continued to find ways to score while slightly limited.
"I know it kind of seemed like a lot of foul line jumpers, which it was, but he snuck in a roll or two. He snuck in a couple post ups or two. No three-balls tonight, but a little variety there.”
At the end of the game, Embiid finished with a game-high 31 points in 32 minutes. He contributed a double-double as he came down with 12 rebounds. The Sixers defeated the Bulls 108-100 to collect their second win in a row, improving to 7-15 on the year.
“It gave us a lot of confidence,” “Nurse said of Embiid’s performance. “Obviously, we guarded really well. This team’s been averaging 127 a game over their last five, I think. We rebounded extremely well tonight, both ends."
Embiid will continue to take it day-by-day, and his playing status moving forward will depend on how his knee responds. With several days off before the next matchup later this week, the big man will have a chance to get plenty of rest as the Sixers hope to have him back on the floor for a while.