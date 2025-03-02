76ers Coach Reacts to Quentin Grimes' 44-Point Outburst vs Warriors
In light of Joel Embiid's season-ending injury news, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to call on their supporting cast to help fill the void of the former MVP. One player took this challenge upon himself Saturday, erupting for a career night against the Golden State Warriors.
Back on their home floor, the Sixers attempted to end their nine-game losing skid against a Jimmy Butler-less Warriors team. When Steph Curry ripped off 12 points in the opening minutes, it looked like it was going to be a long night. However, thanks to an unlikely hero, they managed to walk away victorious.
Since coming over from the Dallas Mavericks, Quentin Grimes has shown nice flashes with the Sixers. That said, the young guard put together his best performance with his new team against the Warriors. Grimes got hot early and never looked back. He would go to end the night with a new career-high, posting 44 points in the Sixers' 126-119 win.
Following the victory, Sixers coach Nick Nurse was asked about Grimes' performance. As expected, he had nothing but praise for his efforts against the Warriors.
"Exactly what we told him to do," Nurse said jokingly. "He was really good tonight. I thought a lot of guys were really good...I think everybody that stepped on the floor contributed tonight for sure. But Q, he was on one tonight, it was pretty cool to see."
Behind this strong outing from Grimes, the Sixers managed to finally get back in the win column. The front office took a chance on the young guard as a possible long-term developmental project, and it is yielding early dividends. In his brief time in Philly, Grimes has shown the potential to be an effective complementary piece moving forward.
Coming off this victory, the Sixers will be back in action on their home floor Monday night to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.