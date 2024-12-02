All 76ers

76ers Coach’s Honest Assessment on Paul George’s Return vs Pistons

How did Paul George perform against the Pistons in the eyes of Nick Nurse?

Justin Grasso

Nov 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After missing three games in a row due to a bruised knee, Paul George was back on the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. He collected a 26-minute shift in the matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

During his time spent on the floor, George put up 12 shots from the field, with just two of them coming from beyond the arc. Similar to his first game with the Sixers earlier in the year, George struggled with his shooting efficiency.

The nine-time All-Star produced points on just 33 percent of his attempts. After going 2-3 from the charity stripe, George finished the game with just 11 points. Despite having an off shooting night, George received a rave review for his performance from 76ers head coach Nick Nurse.

“That's one of my favorite things… when a guy goes 4-12 and has a great game,” Nurse told reporters via Clutch Points. “He had a great game, and it had nothing to do with how he shot the ball.”

Fortunately for the Sixers, they didn’t need a lights-out shooting night from George. As the team nearly shot 50 percent from the field through four quarters, the Sixers managed to come through as a whole and put the Pistons down with a blowout victory without needing hero-ball from anybody.

When Nurse assessed George’s game right after the 111-96 victory, he pointed out the factors that helped the Sixers find success.

“He had a great tempo, got into the lane, got our offense moving,” Nurse added. “Get it to him on the second side, he was able to make the next play to whoever. I thought his composure…It just felt like a veteran-type player out there that was in great rhythm of our offense and helping our offense keep its rhythm.”

George’s debut run with the Sixers hasn’t gone as planned. After he went down with a preseason knee injury, it took five games of rest and recovery before George could make his official debut with the 76ers. When he finally did on November 4, George was playing on a minutes restriction, which took several games to shake off.

By the time George reached his eighth appearance with the Sixers, he ended up leaving the court 17 minutes in as he suffered the same injury he dealt with during the preseason.

After missing three games, George seems to be healthy enough to remain in the mix. While his contributions in a 15-point win over the Pistons were appreciated, the Sixers are going to need plenty more from the nine-time All-Star moving forward.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News