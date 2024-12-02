76ers Coach’s Honest Assessment on Paul George’s Return vs Pistons
After missing three games in a row due to a bruised knee, Paul George was back on the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. He collected a 26-minute shift in the matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
During his time spent on the floor, George put up 12 shots from the field, with just two of them coming from beyond the arc. Similar to his first game with the Sixers earlier in the year, George struggled with his shooting efficiency.
The nine-time All-Star produced points on just 33 percent of his attempts. After going 2-3 from the charity stripe, George finished the game with just 11 points. Despite having an off shooting night, George received a rave review for his performance from 76ers head coach Nick Nurse.
“That's one of my favorite things… when a guy goes 4-12 and has a great game,” Nurse told reporters via Clutch Points. “He had a great game, and it had nothing to do with how he shot the ball.”
Fortunately for the Sixers, they didn’t need a lights-out shooting night from George. As the team nearly shot 50 percent from the field through four quarters, the Sixers managed to come through as a whole and put the Pistons down with a blowout victory without needing hero-ball from anybody.
When Nurse assessed George’s game right after the 111-96 victory, he pointed out the factors that helped the Sixers find success.
“He had a great tempo, got into the lane, got our offense moving,” Nurse added. “Get it to him on the second side, he was able to make the next play to whoever. I thought his composure…It just felt like a veteran-type player out there that was in great rhythm of our offense and helping our offense keep its rhythm.”
George’s debut run with the Sixers hasn’t gone as planned. After he went down with a preseason knee injury, it took five games of rest and recovery before George could make his official debut with the 76ers. When he finally did on November 4, George was playing on a minutes restriction, which took several games to shake off.
By the time George reached his eighth appearance with the Sixers, he ended up leaving the court 17 minutes in as he suffered the same injury he dealt with during the preseason.
After missing three games, George seems to be healthy enough to remain in the mix. While his contributions in a 15-point win over the Pistons were appreciated, the Sixers are going to need plenty more from the nine-time All-Star moving forward.