76ers Confident Joel Embiid’s ‘On Course’ With Playing Soon
The Philadelphia 76ers’ week is off to a strange start.
As they look to conclude the 2024 NBA Preseason, the Sixers could be down two stars for the remainder of the schedule. On Sunday, the Sixers shut down Joel Embiid for the entire preseason.
After Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, they are faced with concerns surrounding Paul George as well.
Before the Sixers watched George leave Monday’s preseason battle in Atlanta early, the head coach, Nick Nurse, fielded questions about his star center.
Not only did Nurse acknowledge Embiid would miss the remainder of the preseason, but he was asked about opening night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Are the Sixers concerned about Embiid’s availability then?
“Opening night’s still a long way away,” Nurse told reporters, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell. “… But we are right on course with the plan we’ve kind of set out.”
Before the Sixers hit the Bahamas for training camp two weeks ago, Nick Nurse and Daryl Morey revealed there would be a different strategy for Embiid throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The seven-time All-Star then confirmed for himself that the priority for the upcoming campaign is getting to the playoffs healthy and keeping it that way for the entire run.
Embiid didn’t scrimmage in the Bahamas. It was all a part of the plan. When the Sixers opened up the preseason against the New Zealand Breakers last Monday, he got the night off. When they traveled to Iowa for the start of a three-game road trip, Embiid stayed at home, undergoing a scheduled assessment of his knee.
By the end of the weekend, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for the final three games of the regular season. It seems they are targeting October 23 as his debut date. If all goes right, Embiid should be cleared to take on Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks on opening night.