76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Do Not Plan to Convert Norvel Pelle's Contract at Deadline

Justin Grasso

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have created a trial period for one of their two-way signees. The 26-year-old center, Norvel Pelle, might be best suited with the Sixers' G-League affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats for now. But the front office in Philly has been curious to see how he would perform in the big league.

For eleven games this season, the Sixers allowed Pelle to pick up some minutes. Although he has only received around ten minutes-per-matchup, Pelle has created an impact on the defensive side of the ball with his showstopping blocks.

Considering the Sixers have been dealing with some depth issues at the center position as of late, it seemed there could be an opportunity for the rookie center to make his way onto the roster on an NBA deal.

With Joel Embiid out for some time, the Sixers have been rolling with Al Horford as the starting center. And instead of relying on Kyle O'Quinn to come in and back Horford up, the Sixers offered those minutes up to Pelle.

Soon, though, Philly will lose Pelle to Delaware if they do not convert his contract. With the January 15th deadline here, the Sixers have to make a call. And according to the PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck, the Sixers do not plan to make a change to Pelle's two-way deal.

"While the Sixers were potentially interested in bringing on another developmental player," Neubeck writes. "The team is currently focused on preserving as much salary cap flexibility as possible heading into the trade deadline."

Just because Pelle won't join the Sixers full-time for now, doesn't mean the idea is entirely ruled out, though. Pelle will still remain on the Sixers' radar, and he can be converted to an NBA deal later on down the line. However, with the trade deadline coming up next month, the Sixers are trying to control their salary cap, keeping Pelle's potential NBA deal out of the picture.

Pelle will be available for the Sixers on Wednesday night against the Nets. After that, though, the two-way center will make his way back down to the G-League. The chances are if Pelle makes his way back to the Sixers at some point, it won't be until after the trade deadline in February -- or until the G-League's season concludes in late March.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers: Two Dark Horse Upgrades at Point Guard

The Athletic's David Aldridge recently discussed two point guards, who could help the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Dwyane Wade Was Impressed by Ben Simmons' Dunk vs. Pacers

Former NBA guard Dwyane Wade issued credit to Sixers guard Ben Simmons for his dunk on Twitter Monday night.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Sneakers with Under Armour Will Release Fall 2020

Sixers' center Joel Embiid will have his first sneaker release with Under Armour in Fall of 2020.

Justin Grasso

Recent Data Reveals Philadelphia 76ers Headline NBA Twitter

A recent data study shows the Philadelphia 76ers are the most talked about team on NBA Twitter as of late.

Justin Grasso

Pacers Mic'd up T.J. McConnell Trash Talking his Former Sixers Teammates

Indiana Pacers reserve guard T.J. McConnell received the mic'd up treatment as he faced his former Sixers team.

Justin Grasso

76ers Remain Winless on Road in January After Loss vs. Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers took another road loss on Monday night to the Pacers.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Interested in 76ers' Norvel Pelle

Philadelphia 76ers two-way center Norvel Pelle has some interest around the NBA as his contract is close to running out.

Justin Grasso

by

bettercoach

Josh Richardson Gets Honored for his Week of Performances

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Justin Grasso

A Robert Covington or JJ Redick Reunion is Unlikely for 76ers

Reports are out stating the Philadelphia 76ers could have interest in reuniting with Robert Covington or JJ Redick.

Justin Grasso

76ers Road Struggles Continue vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped another game on the road. This time, it was to the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso