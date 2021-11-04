Danny Green Will Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Pistons

The shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers kept their small win streak going on Wednesday night as they hosted the Chicago Bulls. After picking up an unlikely victory on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons on the floor, the Sixers received one reinforcement on Wednesday but lost another key starter in the process.

Embiid returned for the matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday, but Danny Green was ruled out as he's been dealing with hamstring tightness. Three-quarters of the way through Monday's matchup, Green essentially pulled himself out of the game to get his hamstring evaluated by the Sixers medical staff.

After getting looked at, the team ruled him out for the rest of the matchup. Going into Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Doc Rivers addressed Green's injury and showed some concern as he assumed the veteran forward would miss extended time.

"I don't know the timeline," said Rivers on Green on Wednesday night before tip-off. "My guess is at least a couple of games, at least. Obviously, without Danny or Tobias, it is what it is. We'll have to figure it out."

The Sixers came away with two-straight wins over the Blazers and the Bulls this week. Now, they'll have a quick turnaround as they are set to face the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back. As expected, Green and Harris won't be on the floor for the 76ers once again.

Without those two available and playing, the Sixers rolled with Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle at the two starting forward positions on Wednesday night. Considering they both had solid outings, it wouldn't come as a shock if Doc Rivers utilizes the same group in Detroit.

