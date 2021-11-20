Danny Green Ruled Out for Third-Straight Game vs. Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to remain healthy throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season. In addition to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Sixers have dealt with their fair share of physical setbacks as well. And the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green has been battling a soft-tissue injury for a notable portion of the season so far.

After playing in the first seven games of the season, Green found himself battling hamstring tightness a few weeks back as the Sixers faced the Portland Trail Blazers. After essentially pulling himself from the game to get checked out, Philadelphia's medical staff ruled the veteran forward out for the rest of the November 1 matchup at home against Portland.

Green then went on to miss three straight matchups against the Chicago Bulls twice and the Detroit Pistons. He then returned to the floor when the Sixers faced the New York Knicks a couple of weeks ago. Over the course of three games, Green averaged 25 minutes on the floor and even came off the bench once as Doc Rivers wanted to keep his playing time in check.

Unfortunately, the minutes restriction for Green didn't prevent him from suffering another setback. As the veteran checked into last Saturday's game on the road in Indiana for a little over 20 minutes, he felt the hamstring tightness coming on once again and was pulled from the game in the third quarter.

Since then, Green hasn't seen the floor. As the Sixers took on the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets this week, Green remained out. Unfortunately, the trend will continue on Saturday. As the Sixers are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, Green is once again ruled out with hamstring tightness.

Right now, the veteran forward doesn't have a timeline for a return. Although Doc Rivers expressed some doubt in the idea of Green playing again during the Sixers' current road trip out West, the team is likely taking it day by day with his injury, hoping that he can return sooner than later without any further setbacks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.