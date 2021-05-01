Rivers, Simmons Talk Matisse Thybulle's Growing Offensive Game

The Philadelphia 76ers would take care of business against the Atlanta Hawks for the second straight game on Friday night. Like their previous two games, the Sixers' starters would end their night early.

This extended run for the bench unit has been beneficial, as it has allowed that second unit to grow. One of the many second unit players who played well on Friday was Matisse Thybulle. He would score 10 points on 5-8 shooting from the floor to go with five assists and four steals.

When discussing Thybulle on offense, most like to fixate on his outside jumper. But throughout this season, he has grown to be effective in other ways on that end of the floor.

Thybulle continues to improve at moving without the ball on offense. He would get multiple easy looks as a cutter on Friday. Including a huge dunk in the fourth quarter off a lob from Tyrese Maxey.

After the game, head coach Doc Rivers would give his thoughts on Thybulle's improvements in that part of his game.

"We talk about it every day with him. We show him on film every day. He had two great back cuts [on Friday]. Guys are going to try and help off of him. He's got to make them pay. He's starting to do that, and you can see his confidence growing. It's great. It's coming at the right time," said Rivers.

Ben Simmons would later be asked to give his thoughts on Thybulle's play as well. He would also credit Thybulle for continually growing his game on the offensive end.

"I don't think he realizes what he's capable of yet, but he's finding himself. We love when he is knocking down threes, but he's also able to drive the ball and get to the rim and make plays. He's growing. Offensively he's been great," said Simmons after Friday's win.

Thybulle figuring out his game on offense is the key to becoming an X-factor for this team. The more he can bring offensively. The more Rivers can keep him on the floor.

With Rivers now opting for a smaller lineup in the second unit, Thybulle can continue to be an off-ball threat. This perimeter-based lineup has opened up the floor, allowing him to cut in proper space.

If Thybulle can continue to make teams pay for sagging off of him, it could lead to a minutes bump in the postseason.

