76ers' Doc Rivers Isn't Concerned With Ben Simmons' Shooting

Justin Grasso

Every year, Philadelphia 76ers fans ask the same question: "When is Ben Simmons going to start shooting the ball?" And so far, for the last few years, fans have always been left disappointed. During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Simmons teased a few three-pointers -- but he wasn't hitting or even attempting them consistently.

Former Sixers head coach Brett Brown made it very clear he saw the conversations surrounding Simmons' lack of shooting as overblown. Many believed the addition of Doc Rivers would help get Simmons to shoot more frequently, but Rivers isn't exactly fixated on the fourth-year veteran's shot either.

“I’m not that concerned by it like everyone else is,” Rivers said this week pertaining to Simmons' shooting. “I’m concerned about figuring out the best way to win, and if it takes doing all that, then we’re going to figure that out. I’m so much more concerned about team scoring than I am about individual scoring. Individuals can create scoring, and Ben has proven that he is a guy that can create scoring. Whether that is him doing it or creating scoring for everyone else on the team.”

Simmons' shot is in question, but his playmaking skills on offense have proven to be top-notch. The lack of a jump shot might hold Simmons back from becoming a true star point guard in the NBA, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Sixers should take the ball out the All-Star's hands. It's unclear which position Simmons will play in Rivers' offense, but the former Clippers head coach is looking forward to working with the fourth-year prospect.

“This is what I know about Ben. . . he’s an All-Star, he’s an All-Defensive player, and the games that he and Joel play together, they win 65-percent of the time,” Rivers explained. “I don’t see a lot of bad there. He’s young, and I’m sure there are things we’re going to work on and get him better at attacking. I just have the confidence that we can get this team to be a winner.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

