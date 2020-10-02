SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers' Doc Rivers Will Not Control Front Office Moves in Philly

Justin Grasso

Last month, following the firing of Brett Brown, Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned he would re-evaluate the front office. Reports indicated that Brown's departure was just one of a series of expected moves to come for the Sixers as the front office would likely remove names and move others around.

For weeks, everybody waited impatiently to see what Brand and the team's managing partners would do with the front office assuming they would like to figure that out before hiring a head coach.

But the search for a head coach continued before any front office changes occurred. At this point, the Sixers have hired Doc Rivers officially. And as of a little over a month since Brand mentioned he would re-evaluate the front office, no changes have been made yet at this time.

The assumption was that perhaps Rivers would come to Philly and essentially act as a number two under Brand when it comes to making roster decisions since Rivers had the final say on personnel in Los Angeles. However, that's not going to be the case.

According to Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice, Rivers comes to Philly as a head coach with zero front office duties attached to his job. Now that's not to say Rivers' voice and opinion won't have any impact on the front office's moves, but it does make it clear that Brand will have full control of personnel decisions this season. 

As for front office changes, that's likely the next order of business. As of a couple of weeks ago, a team source confirmed Brand was still evaluating the front office situation. Recent reports have speculated the Sixers could look into hiring a President of Basketball Operations to oversee the Brand and the rest of the front office, but it's more likely Brand finds a basketball-minded assistant.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alvin Gentry is Considering Assistant Role With Doc Rivers

Not too long after Doc Rivers became the Philadelphia 76ers' newest head coach, rumors began flying stating that former New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is considering an assistant's role.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Welcomes Doc Rivers to Philly on Twitter

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently welcomed Doc Rivers to Philadelphia through Twitter on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

76ers Hire Doc Rivers to Replace Brett Brown

After ending a seven-year stint with Brett Brown as the head coach, the Philadelphia 76ers are hiring former Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers as his replacement.

Justin Grasso

Report: Rivers is Clear 'Leading Candidate' for 76ers

Doc Rivers is the clear leading candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a recent report on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Adam Silver Reiterates Prediction for Next Season's Start

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver once again predicted when the 2020-2021 NBA season would tip off.

Justin Grasso

76ers Haven't Extended Doc Rivers an Offer

With reports coming out stating Doc Rivers has emerged as the Philadelphia 76ers' top candidate, no offer has been made at this time.

Justin Grasso

Report: Rivers 'Swiftly Supplanted' D'Antoni as 76ers' Favorite

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to search for the team's next head coach, a recent report indicates Doc Rivers has surpassed Mike D'Antoni as the favorite.

Justin Grasso

Rivers Heads Home After Wrapping up Interview With 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers headed home on Thursday morning after interviewing with the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Ty Lue in a 'Strong Position' to Land Clippers Job

After firing Doc Rivers earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers are giving a good look to Ty Lue to fill in as the head coach potentially.

Justin Grasso

The Biggest Concern for Each 76ers Coaching Candidate

The Philadelphia 76ers have three top candidates left on the market. While they could all be solid additions, each coach has a big concern surrounding them.

Justin Grasso