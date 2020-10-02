Last month, following the firing of Brett Brown, Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned he would re-evaluate the front office. Reports indicated that Brown's departure was just one of a series of expected moves to come for the Sixers as the front office would likely remove names and move others around.

For weeks, everybody waited impatiently to see what Brand and the team's managing partners would do with the front office assuming they would like to figure that out before hiring a head coach.

But the search for a head coach continued before any front office changes occurred. At this point, the Sixers have hired Doc Rivers officially. And as of a little over a month since Brand mentioned he would re-evaluate the front office, no changes have been made yet at this time.

The assumption was that perhaps Rivers would come to Philly and essentially act as a number two under Brand when it comes to making roster decisions since Rivers had the final say on personnel in Los Angeles. However, that's not going to be the case.

According to Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice, Rivers comes to Philly as a head coach with zero front office duties attached to his job. Now that's not to say Rivers' voice and opinion won't have any impact on the front office's moves, but it does make it clear that Brand will have full control of personnel decisions this season.

As for front office changes, that's likely the next order of business. As of a couple of weeks ago, a team source confirmed Brand was still evaluating the front office situation. Recent reports have speculated the Sixers could look into hiring a President of Basketball Operations to oversee the Brand and the rest of the front office, but it's more likely Brand finds a basketball-minded assistant.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_