Skip to main content
Doc Rivers' Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline

Doc Rivers' Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline

After Matisse Thybulle failed to agree to an extension with the Sixers, Doc Rivers addressed the situation.

The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle.

In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.

"I would say that talks between, you know, any player and us on contract we keep between us, the agent, and the player," said Morey before training camp.

In the days leading up to the deadline, Thybulle's representatives were reportedly engaging in negotiations with Philadelphia's front office. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the discussions were described as "brief." 

When the deadline finally approached, Thybulle and the Sixers didn't agree to new terms. Therefore, it became clear that the All-Defensive selection would become a restricted free agent in 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

76ers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have much to say regarding Thybulle's inability to land an extension from the Sixers before the start of the 2022-2023 season. But his brief message to the young veteran made it clear that he needs to get Philly's front office to buy back into him as a player.

"At the end of the day, you walk out onto the floor, you have to play, you have to perform," said Rivers, according to Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin. "It's a performance business, and when you do that, everything takes care of itself."

Thybulle has proven to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, but his lack of offensive weapons makes it difficult for the Sixers to rely on him as a steady rotational player.

The former Washington standout showed promising signs of offensive development in training camp and the preseason, but a crowded rotation for the Sixers will make minutes hard to come by on a nightly basis for Thybulle. 

The Sixers will utilize Thybulle in 2022-2023, allowing him to prove to the Sixers or other interested teams that he's worth a long-term contract. But as Rivers said, it's a performance-based business, and Thybulle has a lot to prove. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_19256986_168388689_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum’s Dominance vs. 76ers Fueled by Warriors

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_15319306_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Jaylen Brown Wanted to Make an Example out of Joel Embiid

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19256858_168388689_lowres
News

Why Sixers Chose Montrezl Harrell Over Paul Reed vs. Celtics

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19257192_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Brushes Off Stellar Season Debut vs. Celtics

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_14772920_168388689_lowres
News

Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Sixers Joel Embiid

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19256139_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden's Stats vs. Boston Celtics

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19256172_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Celtics: Highlights From NBA Season Opener

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17987322_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden’s Message to Tyrese Maxey Before Celtics Game

By Justin Grasso