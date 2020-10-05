SI.com
76ers' HC Doc Rivers is Ready to Meet Philadelphia on Monday

Justin Grasso

On Sunday night, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers arrived in Philly for the second time in less than a week. Last Monday, Rivers expected to head into the 2020-2021 NBA season coaching the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth season.

Suddenly, Clippers' ownership decided to move on. In a couple of hours, Rivers and his agent fielded calls from the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sixers as they wanted to check in on the veteran head coach's availability.

By Wednesday, Rivers was on a flight to the East Coast to meet up with Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, along with the team's General Manager, Elton Brand. Although the 76ers had two other head coaching candidates in mind as potential hires, Philly couldn't pass up on Doc Rivers. 

By Thursday night, sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Rivers was signing the dotted line to become the Sixers' next head coach. And on Saturday, the organization formally announced the acquisition and will wrap up the introductory process on Monday, as Rivers will address Philly fans and media for the first time at 1 pm EST.

"I'm just excited to get it going," Rivers said on Sunday night as he arrived in Philly for the second time in less than a week. "You know, it's funny when you take a new job, and you look at what the team has already and what's in place -- that's exciting for you. But I want to make sure that people know I'm here to win. We have a lot of work to do."

Rivers inherits a playoff-ready Sixers team that's awkwardly built. The 76ers' front office will more than likely make a few moves to fix the errors they made during last year's offseason, but it's going to take more than a couple of reliable shooters to help the Sixers reach their ceiling next season.

Doc Rivers will have to bring out the best of young Sixers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The former Clippers coach will also be expected to get Tobias Harris back into his L.A. form as Rivers is responsible for Harris' previous success from before the Sixers traded for him last season. While Philly's roster is imperfect, Rivers come into the organization with a lot to work with. And if he can get to his new players better than Brett Brown could, then the sky is the limit for Philly in 2021. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

