Comments About Questionable Effort vs. Heat Frustrate Joel Embiid

Justin Grasso

There was a strange vibe in the Philadelphia 76ers locker room following the overtime loss against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. As expected, the team seem downright defeated. Back to back losses on the road will do that to a roster most of the time.

The first loss of the back to back defeats started in Orlando against the Magic. Although the Sixers are the more talented team on paper, they played down to the level of their opponent, which resulted in a one-point loss.

Following Friday night's stunner, a few Sixers admitted that their lack of intensity was key to the loss. Since they had a better record and more notable talent in comparison to the Magic, the Sixers believed they could essentially 'mail it in' on Friday and come up victorious. Well, the final results showed it wouldn't be the case.

Then on Saturday, the Sixers had a similar outcome when playing against the Miami Heat. After getting the game to go into overtime, the Sixers, once again, lost by one point, leaving the state of Florida with a 0-3 record on the season. Two losses to Orlando, and one to Miami.

The story in Orlando was that the Sixers had questionable intensity throughout the matchup. In Miami, multiple Sixers saw the same issues, but their starting center, Joel Embiid, couldn't agree with that assessment. In fact, the hearsay frustrated him a bit.

"Who said that?" Embiid questioned when a reporter asked if he would agree that a lack of intensity factored into Philly's struggles on Saturday night. "I feel like everybody is playing hard. We cannot do much better. The main thing is to just play hard and I feel like everybody tries. . ."

Admittedly, it's tough to question Embiid's effort, when he led the Sixers in scoring with a game-high of 35 points in 36 total minutes of playing time. While Embiid helped the Sixers out big-time, he made some critical mistakes late in the fourth quarter with multiple turnovers, which helped the Heat prevent the Sixers from winning in regulation.

Some Sixers believe that they shouldn't have been in that position in the first place, though. Backup guard, Trey Burke, mentioned on Saturday night that "if [the Sixers] want to be a championship team, we can't be picky and choosy when we want to play with that kind of intensity," according to Sixers Wire's, Ky Carlin.

He wasn't the only one to question the intensity, either. Sixers' starting point guard Ben Simmons saw it as well. "It starts in the first quarter," Simmons said. "We've got to carry the same energy all the way through. We can't wait for the last minute to pick it up."

Those types of comments left Embiid confused and frustrated as he shook his head in displeasure. While the Sixers' big man doesn't agree that a lack of effort and intensity played a part in the loss on Saturday, he didn't exactly have a solution for his team either.

"I don't know," Embiid said when asked about what the Sixers have to do to overcome their current struggles. "Just stick together -- keep fighting. We just gotta be better."

How do the Sixers get better? Well, it will have to start with the team getting on the same page. Considering that one of their prominent stars cannot agree with multiple players' assessments regarding the team's effort or lack thereof, there is obviously a slight disconnect between those within the locker room.

The team will re-group after their back to back with a handful of film sessions in hopes to clean up their act before arriving in Indiana on New Year's Eve to take on the Pacers.

