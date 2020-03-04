76ers Pick Up Eighth Straight Road Loss as They Fall Short to Lakers

Heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they were in a complicated situation. For a team that has already proven they simply struggle on the road more often than not, the four-game road trip on the West Coast was expected to be a challenging stretch.

Mix in the fact the Sixers are without their two All-Star's in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and it was becoming quite clear that Philly was set up for failure during their first two matchups to kickstart the trip.

On Sunday, the 76ersgvisited the Staples Center for the first time this year to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. And while Philly was the underdog in the matchup for obvious reasons, they turned in an admirable effort despite being down two starters and losing a third ten minutes into the game.

Tuesday's game was even more stringent. Not only were the Sixers down three starters before tip-off even occurred, but Philly was facing the top team in the Western Conference. With a questionable Anthony Davis healthy for the Lakers, it was to be expected the Sixers were going to have a tough time putting a stop to both Davis and LeBron James.

While the Sixers once again kept it interesting throughout the matchup, reality eventually set in. The Lakers were the healthier and better team on Tuesday night. And because of that, they issued the Sixers their eighth-straight road loss, with a 120-107 beatdown.

A strong effort from one of the newest Sixers, Glenn Robinson III, was the highlight for a shorthanded Philly team. The reserve forward turned in a career-high of 25 points off the bench as he checked in for a little over 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, everything Robinson and the Sixers did on Tuesday was simply overshadowed by the Lakers. From LeBron's halfcourt shot to Anthony Davis' 37-point effort, the Lakers had themselves a field day against a struggling Sixers team. Now, the 76ers will wrap up their back to back LA games and head off to Sacramento for a matchup with the Kings as they look to try and even the playing the field during this four-game stretch.