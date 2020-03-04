All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Pick Up Eighth Straight Road Loss as They Fall Short to Lakers

Justin Grasso

Heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they were in a complicated situation. For a team that has already proven they simply struggle on the road more often than not, the four-game road trip on the West Coast was expected to be a challenging stretch.

Mix in the fact the Sixers are without their two All-Star's in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and it was becoming quite clear that Philly was set up for failure during their first two matchups to kickstart the trip.

On Sunday, the 76ersgvisited the Staples Center for the first time this year to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. And while Philly was the underdog in the matchup for obvious reasons, they turned in an admirable effort despite being down two starters and losing a third ten minutes into the game.

Tuesday's game was even more stringent. Not only were the Sixers down three starters before tip-off even occurred, but Philly was facing the top team in the Western Conference. With a questionable Anthony Davis healthy for the Lakers, it was to be expected the Sixers were going to have a tough time putting a stop to both Davis and LeBron James.

While the Sixers once again kept it interesting throughout the matchup, reality eventually set in. The Lakers were the healthier and better team on Tuesday night. And because of that, they issued the Sixers their eighth-straight road loss, with a 120-107 beatdown.

A strong effort from one of the newest Sixers, Glenn Robinson III, was the highlight for a shorthanded Philly team. The reserve forward turned in a career-high of 25 points off the bench as he checked in for a little over 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, everything Robinson and the Sixers did on Tuesday was simply overshadowed by the Lakers. From LeBron's halfcourt shot to Anthony Davis' 37-point effort, the Lakers had themselves a field day against a struggling Sixers team. Now, the 76ers will wrap up their back to back LA games and head off to Sacramento for a matchup with the Kings as they look to try and even the playing the field during this four-game stretch.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Injuries Won't Affect Tobias Harris' Thought Process Moving Forward

Sixers forward Tobias Harris understands his team is in bad shape on paper, but he believes the thought process won't change.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Is Shake Milton Jrue Holiday 2.0? Sixers' Brett Brown Sees a 'Fair Comparison'

Recently, NBC Sports Philly's Jim Lynam compared Sixers guard Shake Milton to Jrue Holiday. 76ers head coach Brett Brown could agree with the comparison.

Justin Grasso

by

ercwtzl

Lakers' Anthony Davis Listed as Probable vs. Sixers on Tuesday

Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been listed as 'Probable' for their matchup against the Sixers on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Lakers: Can Philly Avoid Back to Back Losses at the Staples Center Tuesday?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. After losing at the Staples Center on Sunday, can Philly avoid yet, another road loss?

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Ruled Out for Tuesday's Game vs. Lakers

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson has been ruled out with a concussion for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Al Horford Isn't Concerned About Trade Rumors

Sixers big man Al Horford has been the topic of discussion regarding potential offseason trades. However, he doesn't sound too concerned about the speculation.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

76ers' Shake Milton Received Consideration for Eastern Conference Player of the Week

76ers guard Shake Milton was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Shake Milton is Taking Advantage of His Second Chance

The Sixers might be in a tough spot due to injuries, but at least they are finding out who Shake Milton really is now that he's gaining an opportunity to play.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Enters NBA Concussion Protocol After Sunday's Injury

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson is in the NBA's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Clippers on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Despite Losing to the Clippers, Sixers Put on an Encouraging Performance

The Sixers were defeated by the Clippers on Sunday, but it was one of their more encouraging performances as of late.

Justin Grasso