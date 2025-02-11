76ers Fan Favorite Reacts to Landing Standard NBA Contract
Following their moves at the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers announced a change to the roster on Sunday afternoon. After starting out the year on a two-way contract, the front office has converted Justin Edwards to a standard NBA deal.
Edwards wound up on the Sixers as a undrafted free agent following a one-year run at Kentucky. He'd up getting a chance to play extended minutes this season due to injuries on the roster, and showed the franchise his potential as a young prospect.
Landing with the Sixers has been a feel good story for Edwards, as he is from the area. Following practice on Monday, the young forward shared his thoughts on having his contract converted.
"Rich Paul called me and said ‘They’re gonna convert you’," Edwards told reporters Monday, via Sixers Wire "I was like ‘Ah, OK’. I already knew just off the way I’ve been playing and I always told myself that I always wanted better for myself so I knew eventually that I was gonna get a contract so it was, like a surreal feeling, but it was like I finally did it."
Edwards has played in 23 games for the Sixers so far this season. In that time, he is averaging 7.9 PPG and 3.1 RPG while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Between his ability to provide a scoring punch on offense and being a more than willing defender, he's quickly emerged as one of the top young talents on the roster.
Now on an NBA deal, the Sixers can continue to develop Edwards at a very team-friendly price. If he can keep building off his strong play thus far, he could become an everyday player for this squad in the very near future.