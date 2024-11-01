76ers Fan's Defense of Embiid Goes Viral After Raptors' Injury News
Through the first week of the season, Philadelphia 76ers has faced his fair share of scrutiny. The former MVP has yet to suit up as he continues to go through his ramp-up.
Throughout his career, injuries have been a narrative that have hung over Embiid like a dark cloud. Looking at his history, the Sixers are doing everything they can to avoid another ailment during the 2024-25 campaign. Following a stellar offseason where they made multiple upgrades, the team's primary goal is to get their superstar center to the postseason healthy.
Before the season got underway, Embiid made a remark about likely never playing in back-to-backs again for the rest of his career. This resulted in a lot of backlash from fans and analysts. However, one fan recently came to Embiid's defense to shine a light on the things he's fought through.
On Wednesday afternoon, news surfaced that Toronto Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes will miss three weeks due to an orbital fracture. A fan re-posted this news while stating that Embiid took the floor in the postseason while dealing with this same injury.
Embiid suffered an orbital fracture in the 2022 postseason against the Toronto Raptors after taking an elbow to the face from Pascal Siakam. He'd miss just two games before returning during the Sixers' second-round matchup with the Miami Heat. The All-Star center did what he could, but Philly would end up getting eliminated in six games. In the final matchup of that series, Embiid logged 44 minutes despite dealing with an orbital fracture and concussion.
As of now, it remains unclear when Embiid will debut this season. The Sixers star continues to work behind the scenes with the team's training staff in preparation of joining his teammates on the court.