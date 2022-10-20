76ers Fans React to Ben Simmons’ Nets Debut on Twitter

The Philadelphia 76ers already got a taste of what Ben Simmons looked like in a Brooklyn Nets uniform before he made his official debut on Wednesday night.

As the Sixers kicked off their preseason with a matchup against the Nets at the Barclays Center a few weeks back, Simmons suited up for the first time since the 2021 NBA Playoffs and started at point guard for Brooklyn.

As expected, Simmons looked a bit rusty. After all, he was coming off of a year-long hiatus and underwent back surgery in the offseason. Plus, it was preseason basketball, so it’s hard to judge how a player performed, whether they were good or bad.

Fast forward weeks later, and Simmons made his real debut with the Nets. As Brooklyn faced the New Orleans Pelicans to open up their season, many wondered how the Nets’ offense would run with Simmons controlling the ball.

The three-time All-Star checked into the game for 23 minutes. He put up three shots from the field and missed both of his free throw attempts. Going into the fourth quarter of action, Simmons had five fouls. Three minutes into his fourth-quarter stint, Simmons fouled out for the night.

The Nets guard left the court with just four points, five rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, Brooklyn went on to lose 130-108 to the Pelicans.

Simmons will have plenty of nights to bounce back this year as there is a long season ahead, but Sixers Twitter did not hold back after seeing their former All-Star perform while playing with the team’s Atlantic Division rival.

Simmons will return to the court on Friday night to face the Toronto Raptors for his second regular season outing as a member of Brooklyn's team.

While his first matchup in a Nets jersey was forgettable, Simmons has plenty of time to work through his growing pains.