Former NBA Player Wants to Be Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season.

One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is a lot of work to be done. Rivers did not deny that this will be a challenge but said it's doable.

Most of Simmons' regimen will revolve around shooting, both from the free-throw line and beyond the arc. The development of Simmons' shot has been the biggest talking point of his young career.

Multiple people have offered to work with the 24-year-old All-Star and help improve his shot. Recently, another former player took to Instagram to send a message to Simmons.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf played nine seasons in the NBA from 1990-2000. In that time, he hit close to 500 shots from beyond the arc. His best shooting seasons came in 1995-96 when he shot 39.2% on just over five attempts per game.

Abdul-Rauf feels like this can be a defining moment for Simmons and thinks he can help him prove the doubters wrong.

"A lot of people are trying to get at you and help you with your shot. Which I believe, if you had one, could turn you from an All-Star to a super-max type of guy. I'm not saying I'm the only one that can do that, but I do believe I could be of service to you," Abdul-Rauf said Monday.

These playoffs showed that if Simmons is going to be a key piece, he needs to become a confident shooter. Especially from the free-throw line.

Simmons will likely spend the offseason working with Rivers and Sam Cassell, but he has nothing to lose talking to former players who want to help him reach his full potential.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.