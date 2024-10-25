76ers Forward Posts Small Message Following Debut vs Bucks
After making a flurry of new signings in the offseason, Wednesday marked the debut outing for a handful of players on the Philadelphia 76ers. Among those doing so was Guerschon Yabusele, who is back in the NBA following a five-year hiatus.
Yabusele played for the Boston Celtics for two years from 2018 to 2019 before continuing his pro career overseas. Following a strong performance with France in the summer Olympics, the former first-round pick started to garner buzz around the league. The Sixers would end up being the team to ink him to a deal in an effort to address their minimal depth at power forward.
With Joel Embiid and Paul George out of action against the Bucks, the Sixers needed the supporting cast to step up. Yabusele would be among those to do his part, providing a nice lift off the bench. In his 25 minutes of action, he notched 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 50% shooting from the field.
When the dust settled from his debut with the Sixers, Yabusele posted a subtle message to the world on social media. He is striving to improve and get better in his second stint in the NBA.
Heading into this season, Yabusele is someone many circled as a possible X-factor for the Sixers. He showed why in his debut, doing a little bit of everything and providing energy on both ends of the floor. Yabusele also stepped out beyond the arc and knocked down a three, an area of his game that was a question mark after years of playing with a shorter line overseas.
Coming off this impressive debut, Yabusele will attempt to keep his momentum rolling Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.