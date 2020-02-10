76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Nearly Won Eastern Conference Player of the Week

It has been quite the week for Philadelphia 76ers backup sharpshooter, Furkan Korkmaz. If you were to travel ahead of time last year to now, then go back and tell Sixers fans exactly what Korkmaz has accomplished over the last couple of games, they would've called you crazy and delusional.

But this is very real. Furkan Korkmaz is becoming as reliable as dare I say . . . JJ Redick for the Sixers coming off the bench as of late. Now, I know it has only been a few games since Korkmaz has heated up like this, but if we're honest, this guy has been quite reliable all season long compared to how he has performed in the past.

Last year, Korkmaz appeared in 48 games for the Sixers. He was only issued an averaged of 14 minutes-per-night and was responsible for roughly about five points-per-game. Sometimes, he was alright. Other times, not so much.

Known as a three-point shooter at best, Korkmaz struggled to drain more than 32-percent of his shots from long range, while averaging only three attempts-per-game last season. This year, his production is much better -- and much more reliable. As he averages just over 20 minutes-per-game, Korkmaz has contributed to nearly ten points, while shooting a notable 39.8-percent from three.

Sure, there have been times where Korkmaz was inconsistent, but as of late, the young 'bomber' has made it tough to replace his minutes with some of the newly acquired wings. In February so far, Korkmaz has knocked down 46-percent of his three-point shots, while averaging 19.4 points. Just the other night, Korkmaz put up a career-high 34 points, then followed up with another 30-plus point night.

He has such a good week. So good that he was even considered to be called the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his three-year career. While Korkmaz was beaten out by Boston Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum for the official nod, at least the 22-year-old guard's fantastic four-game stint didn't go unnoticed around the league.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_