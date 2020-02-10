All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Nearly Won Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Justin Grasso

It has been quite the week for Philadelphia 76ers backup sharpshooter, Furkan Korkmaz. If you were to travel ahead of time last year to now, then go back and tell Sixers fans exactly what Korkmaz has accomplished over the last couple of games, they would've called you crazy and delusional.

But this is very real. Furkan Korkmaz is becoming as reliable as dare I say . . . JJ Redick for the Sixers coming off the bench as of late. Now, I know it has only been a few games since Korkmaz has heated up like this, but if we're honest, this guy has been quite reliable all season long compared to how he has performed in the past.

Last year, Korkmaz appeared in 48 games for the Sixers. He was only issued an averaged of 14 minutes-per-night and was responsible for roughly about five points-per-game. Sometimes, he was alright. Other times, not so much.

Known as a three-point shooter at best, Korkmaz struggled to drain more than 32-percent of his shots from long range, while averaging only three attempts-per-game last season. This year, his production is much better -- and much more reliable. As he averages just over 20 minutes-per-game, Korkmaz has contributed to nearly ten points, while shooting a notable 39.8-percent from three.

Sure, there have been times where Korkmaz was inconsistent, but as of late, the young 'bomber' has made it tough to replace his minutes with some of the newly acquired wings. In February so far, Korkmaz has knocked down 46-percent of his three-point shots, while averaging 19.4 points. Just the other night, Korkmaz put up a career-high 34 points, then followed up with another 30-plus point night.

He has such a good week. So good that he was even considered to be called the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his three-year career. While Korkmaz was beaten out by Boston Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum for the official nod, at least the 22-year-old guard's fantastic four-game stint didn't go unnoticed around the league.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Pick up Back to Back Wins at Home After Taking Down Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their second-straight win at home after taking down the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso

by

BallisLife

Sixers' Brett Brown Guarantees Alec Burks Will Play vs. Clippers

Sixers head coach Brett Brown makes it clear that Alec Burks will make his debut on Tuesday against the Clippers.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Tobias Harris Named a Finalist for 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Team

Sixers' forward Tobias Harris is one of 44 finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Team.

Justin Grasso

Is Sixers' Center Joel Embiid Turning Heel in Philly?

Sixers' All-Star center Joel Embiid is typically a fan favorite. Lately, though, there has been a bit of a rivalry between the big man and his fan base.

Justin Grasso

Alec Burks Agreed to Not Debut for Sixers on Sunday Night vs. Bulls

Sixers' newest acquisition Alec Burks was in agreement with the team to not debut on Sunday night against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Helps 76ers Get Back on Track With a Career-Night vs. Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers forward Furkan Korkmaz helped his team get back on track with a dominant win over the Grizzlies.

Justin Grasso

by

jarydant68

Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III Will Debut for Sixers vs. Bulls Sunday

Finally, the Sixers will allow their newest additions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to debut on Sunday against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Bulls Preview: Will Philly Get a Sneak Peek of Their Newest Additions?

The 76ers are set to take on the Bulls on Sunday. Will Philly finally get a sneak peek of their newest duo coming in?

Justin Grasso

Sixers Injury Report: Joel Embiid, Al Horford Questionable vs. Bulls Sunday

Sixers' two big men, Joel Embiid and Al Horford, are both listed as Questionable on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: When Will Josh Richardson Return to the Starting Lineup?

Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson returned on Friday, but he didn't start for Philly. When will that change?

Justin Grasso