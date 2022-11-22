Furkan Korkmaz on Pace to Return vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers are extremely shorthanded heading into their Tuesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Fortunately, they are getting a few helping hands back in the mix as more players pop up on the injury report.

On Monday, the Sixers revealed their starting center Joel Embiid suffered a sprained foot during the Sixers’ Saturday night loss at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Embiid isn’t expected to miss a ton of time, the big man was automatically ruled out for Philadelphia’s matchups against the Nets on Tuesday and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Embiid joins fellow starters Tyrese Maxey and James Harden on the injury report for Tuesday’s game. The second-year guard Jaden Springer will also miss the matchup as he’s dealing with a quad strain as well.

Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz are both on the Sixers’ injury report for Tuesday’s matchup, but both are on pace to make their return to the court as they’ve been listed as probable to play.

For Harris, he’s battling left hip soreness. As a result, he’s missed the Sixers’ last two games. Korkmaz, who is dealing with knee effusion, missed three-straight games as of late.

At the start of the year, Korkmaz struggled to gain minutes as the Sixers were at full strength. After riding the bench for the team’s first three games, Korkmaz checked in for two minutes during the Sixers’ fourth outing of the year.

It wasn’t until the November 4 matchup against the New York Knicks that Korkmaz played for over two minutes for the first time this season. Just as he was beginning to gain some steam in the Sixers’ rotation, Korkmaz suffered a knee injury, which has kept him off the floor.

If all goes to plan, Korkmaz will be back on the floor Tuesday night. Since the Sixers need all the help they can get currently, the Turkish sharpshooter is guaranteed to earn some playing time when he faces Brooklyn.

