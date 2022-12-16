76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Questionable For Warriors Match

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Furkan Korkmaz as questionable ahead of Friday night's match against the Golden State Warriors with an illness.

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Furkan Korkmaz as questionable ahead of Friday night's match against the Golden State Warriors with a non-COVID-related illness, after being sent home from Thursday's team practice.

The potential absence comes during a difficult stretch for games from the Turkish sharpshooter, who is shooting 30 percent from the field since the start of December, averaging three points with two rebounds.

As of late, Korkmaz has started to get fewer minutes after James Harden returned to the Sixers lineup in early December.

Korkmaz's most recent appearance was against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, where he played for 12 minutes, scoring three points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 0-2 from deep which is where the Turkish guard usually makes his money.

The 25-year-old won't be alone on the bench against the Warriors, as Tyrese Maxey still remains out recovering from the fracture on his left foot.

In his place, Doc Rivers does have a few options to review, as Harden could receive a few of his minutes, while De'Anthony Melton and Shake Milton are available to play in the Sixers' backcourt on Friday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers host the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Friday night, as the two sides meet for the first time this season, with their other meeting in late March.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel.

