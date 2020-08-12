All76ers
76ers: Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks to Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Raptors

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III on Wednesday when the Sixers takes on the Toronto Raptors. After coming down to the Orlando bubble a few weeks back fully healthy, the Sixers are dealing with a long list of injuries at this point as the playoffs approach.

Last week, the team lost its starting forward Ben Simmons to a left kneecap subluxation. Then two games later, the Sixers lost their starting center Joel Embiid to an ankle injury. While those two setbacks were the most significant, they weren't the only injuries that were existent on the team.

For Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the Sixers were missing four out of five players in the starting lineup. Embiid, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson were all out for different purposes. The good news is that all four players mentioned above are set to return to the court on Thursday night against the Raptors.

The bad news is that two more players will miss time on Wednesday. Alec Burks was ruled out earlier on Wednesday afternoon as he's dealing with soreness in his foot. Considering the backup guard has been one of the most productive players in the bubble for the Sixers, the team has likely seen enough out of Burks to feel comfortable with giving him the night off and avoiding further setbacks.

As for Glenn Robinson III, his situation is slightly different. The backup wing already missed a notable chunk of time, beginning with the final scrimmage game a few weeks back. After suffering a hip pointer during the Sixers' second scrimmage against the Thunder, Robinson III ended up missing the first four seeding games of the restart. And after appearing in two, it seems his hip issues are still a factor as the Sixers ruled Robinson out under an hour away from tip-off. 

