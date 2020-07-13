All76ers
76ers' Glenn Robinson III Dealing With a Back Injury in Orlando

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Glenn Robinson III is currently experiencing discomfort in his upper back, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. Despite feeling slightly out of sorts, Robinson III still reportedly pushed through the discomfort as a full participant in Monday's practice down in the Orlando bubble.

Per Pompey's report, the Sixers do not consider Glenn Robinson III's setback as a serious one, but the team will proceed with caution, as expected. "We are going to slow [Glenn Robinson III] down a little bit," Sixers head coach Brett Brown stated on Monday following the team's practice. "[His injury is] nothing traumatic at all."

The 76ers took the court down in Orlando to practice as a team for the first time since the suspension this past Saturday. And ever since the team started training camp 2.0 in Orlando, they haven't stopped. Monday marked the third-straight practice for the Sixers, and Brett Brown has tried not to just ease guys back into the swing of things.

"It was my feeling to start quick," Brown revealed on Sunday morning. "I think we need to jumpstart some spirit and let them feel some competition with their teammates again. In that environment, I feel like it was a pretty good judgment of are they in decent shape? Did they attain that 'B goal' that I have put to them? I can confidently say I believe they have."

After three-straight upbeat practices, Brown seems willing to slow things down a bit for the time being moving forward -- especially when it comes to GRIII. While the team is confident the midseason trade acquisition is going to be fine, Brown is going to slow down Robinson III's workload for the time being. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

