All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers: Glenn Robinson III, Mike Scott's Status vs. Magic up in the air

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers will be understaffed against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. That's nothing new for the Sixers, who have dealt with loads of injuries throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season. Although the entire roster (excluding Zhaire Smith) made it down to the bubble healthy, the Sixers are already dealing with a few setbacks.

By now, everybody knows what happened to Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons. During Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, Simmons suffered a lower-body injury during the third quarter. Shortly after coming off the court, the two-time All-Star walked back to the locker room before eventually leaving the arena.

As it turns out, Simmons suffered a left kneecap subluxation, which is also known as a dislocated kneecap. It's unclear how long it will take for Simmons to recover, but we know he's undoubtedly out for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Unfortunately, the injuries don't stop with Simmons. Two 76ers reserves Mike Scott and Glenn Robinson III have been dealing with setbacks of their own for some time now. Robinson III suffered a hip pointer a couple of weeks back while going for a loose ball during the Sixers' second scrimmage game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It seemed his absence during the third and final scrimmage game was just precautionary -- but it turns out his injury is slightly more serious as he's missed all three seeding games so far. And by the looks of it, Robinson III could miss the fourth seeding game on Friday as he's listed as doubtful against the Magic.

As for Mike Scott, he's finally reached questionable status. The veteran forward woke up with knee soreness last Saturday, before the Sixers' first seeding game in Orlando. So Scott has yet to see the floor during the seeding games as well. Perhaps, the veteran forward will be back on the bench and available for the Sixers on Friday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Wizards: Live Updates From Sixers' Third Seeding Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday afternoon. Following along for live updates regarding the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards for a Wednesday afternoon matchup. Here's where to watch, live stream, and more.

Justin Grasso

Will 76ers Pair Horford, Embiid More With Simmons out?

With Ben Simmons out of the lineup for some time, will the Philadelphia 76ers utilize more lineups with Joel Embiid and Al Horford.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Won't Close Door on Ben Simmons' Return

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown mentioned on Thursday that he's not operating as if the team won't have Ben Simmons at all in the future.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Receives Diagnosis on Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons received a diagnosis on the knee injury, which he suffered against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid's Orlando Mentality is Paying off for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid seems to have a newfound mentality in Orlando, and it seems to be working like a charm for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Raved About Al Horford's Physicality vs. Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was thrilled to see Al Horford "put his thumbprint" on the game against the Wizards with physical play.

Justin Grasso

76ers Receive Promising Update on Ben Simmons' Injury

After receiving medical attention on his knee, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons doesn't seem to be dealing with anything too serious.

Justin Grasso

Despite Losing Simmons, 76ers Defeat Wizards on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers might've lost Ben Simmons, but they still managed to come out on top by defeating the Washington Wizards 107-98.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Leaves Wizards Game With Injury

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons left Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with a knee injury.

Justin Grasso