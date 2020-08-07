The Philadelphia 76ers will be understaffed against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. That's nothing new for the Sixers, who have dealt with loads of injuries throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season. Although the entire roster (excluding Zhaire Smith) made it down to the bubble healthy, the Sixers are already dealing with a few setbacks.

By now, everybody knows what happened to Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons. During Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, Simmons suffered a lower-body injury during the third quarter. Shortly after coming off the court, the two-time All-Star walked back to the locker room before eventually leaving the arena.

As it turns out, Simmons suffered a left kneecap subluxation, which is also known as a dislocated kneecap. It's unclear how long it will take for Simmons to recover, but we know he's undoubtedly out for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Unfortunately, the injuries don't stop with Simmons. Two 76ers reserves Mike Scott and Glenn Robinson III have been dealing with setbacks of their own for some time now. Robinson III suffered a hip pointer a couple of weeks back while going for a loose ball during the Sixers' second scrimmage game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It seemed his absence during the third and final scrimmage game was just precautionary -- but it turns out his injury is slightly more serious as he's missed all three seeding games so far. And by the looks of it, Robinson III could miss the fourth seeding game on Friday as he's listed as doubtful against the Magic.

As for Mike Scott, he's finally reached questionable status. The veteran forward woke up with knee soreness last Saturday, before the Sixers' first seeding game in Orlando. So Scott has yet to see the floor during the seeding games as well. Perhaps, the veteran forward will be back on the bench and available for the Sixers on Friday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_