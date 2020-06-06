Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Glenn Robinson III typically isn't active on social media. During the season, Robinson ditches his iPhone and sticks with a flip phone for communication. During the NBA's suspension, however, Robinson decided to pivot back to the smartphone for a while so he could attend team meetings.

But lately, he's been using social media a lot more too to join the conversation about racism and police brutality in America as the country protests for George Floyd. On Friday, Robinson tweeted for the first time since February with an announcement on behalf of his non-profit organization, the ARI Foundation.

"The ARI Foundation stands in support of Black Lives Matter and will infinitely support the fight to end racism, police brutality, social injustice, and inequality through actionable steps and measures," the statement wrote. "Black men, women, children, and families lives matter."

"We need our black fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, family, and friends to take things beyond this social media post," the statement continued. "We have partnered with Sojourner Truth House, Brother's Keeper, and Genius organizations based in Gary, Indiana. We will be launching a fundraising campaign, and our founder Glenn Robinson III will be matching the funds raised for these organizations."

Then on Saturday, Robinson III followed up his initial post by thanking a brave supporter of his, who was helping out others during the protests against racism and police brutality in Robinson's hometown of Gary, Indiana, while wearing a GRIII branded shirt.

The Sixers' wing might not be a fan of using social media, but lately, he's realized there could be a positive to Twitter as he can promote some of the other non-profits the ARI Foundation is collaborating with during this time.

