76ers GM Daryl Morey Gets Close-Up View of Phillies Walk-Off Win

76ers executive posts video of Phillies walk-off hit against the Mets.

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
After spending a few days in the Bahamas for training camp, the Philadelphia 76ers have returned home to begin preparing for the preseason. Before the action kicks off for them Monday, one key member of the organization decided to catch some playoff baseball.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies took the field looking to even their best-of-five series with the New York Mets. Citizens Bank Park was filled to capacity for the matchup, with Daryl Morey being among the many in attendance.

Thanks to some late-game heroics from outfield Nick Castellanos, the Phillies were able to win Game 2 in exciting fashion. The former All-Star stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth and was able to rope a hit down the third base line to seal the deal.

Morey had an up-close view of the final hit and posted a clip of the home crowd going berzerk on his X account.

Morey is enjoying some downtime after what was a busy summer for him. The Sixers executive made a flurry of moves last season to create cap space this offseason, and he fully capitalized on the situation. Along with bringing in another All-Star in Paul George, Morey signed a flurry of complementary veterans to round out the supporting cast.

The new-look Sixers will get their first taste of a live opponent on Monday night. They are kicking off the preseason with an international friendly, playing host to the New Zealand Breakers. Following lost of talk about managing their workloads leading up to the regular season, it is unknown if this will be the debut of the Sixers big three.

