76ers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their most impressive victory of the season on Saturday as they took down the NBA's top team, the Golden State Warriors. On Monday, the Sixers return to the floor to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have won six of their last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers have a 9-6 record this year
- The Grizzlies defeated the Sixers in both matchups last year
- The Sixers haven't won in Memphis since December of 2012
- The Grizzlies have won seven of their last ten games
- At home, the Grizzlies are 10-6 this year
- Philly is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games
- The total has gone under in five of the Sixers' last seven games
- The Grizzlies are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games
- The total has gone under in four of the Grizzlies' last five games
Injury Report
76ers
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)
Grizzlies
Steven Adams - Questionable (Ankle Sprain)
Brandon Clarke - Out (Knee Soreness)
Jaren Jackson Jr. - Questionable (Knee Soreness)
Sam Merrill - Out (Ankle Sprain)
Ja Morant - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
Ziaire Williams - Out (Ankle Sprain)
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -167, MEM +140
Total O/U: 210.5
Read More
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,000
DraftKings Price: $6,000
Average FPPG: 30
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $4,600
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,300
DraftKings Price: $5,700
Average FPPG: 25
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,300
DraftKings Price: $3,700
Average FPPG: 17
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,200
DraftKings Price: $3,100
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,300
DraftKings Price: $7,700
Average FPPG: 35
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $4,100
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 17
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,500
DraftKings Price: $11,000
Average FPPG: 48
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $4,900
Average FPPG: 25