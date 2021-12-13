76ers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their most impressive victory of the season on Saturday as they took down the NBA's top team, the Golden State Warriors. On Monday, the Sixers return to the floor to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have won six of their last ten games

On the road, the Sixers have a 9-6 record this year

The Grizzlies defeated the Sixers in both matchups last year

The Sixers haven't won in Memphis since December of 2012

The Grizzlies have won seven of their last ten games

At home, the Grizzlies are 10-6 this year

Philly is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games

The total has gone under in five of the Sixers' last seven games

The Grizzlies are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games

The total has gone under in four of the Grizzlies' last five games

Injury Report

76ers

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)

Grizzlies

Steven Adams - Questionable (Ankle Sprain)

Brandon Clarke - Out (Knee Soreness)

Jaren Jackson Jr. - Questionable (Knee Soreness)

Sam Merrill - Out (Ankle Sprain)

Ja Morant - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Ziaire Williams - Out (Ankle Sprain)

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -167, MEM +140

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,000

DraftKings Price: $6,000

Average FPPG: 30

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,700

DraftKings Price: $4,600

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,300

DraftKings Price: $5,700

Average FPPG: 25

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,300

DraftKings Price: $3,700

Average FPPG: 17

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $4,200

DraftKings Price: $3,100

Average FPPG: 17

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,300

DraftKings Price: $7,700

Average FPPG: 35

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $4,100

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Average FPPG: 17

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,500

DraftKings Price: $11,000

Average FPPG: 48

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $4,700

DraftKings Price: $4,900

Average FPPG: 25