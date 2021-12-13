Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    76ers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
    The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their most impressive victory of the season on Saturday as they took down the NBA's top team, the Golden State Warriors. On Monday, the Sixers return to the floor to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have won six of their last ten games
    • On the road, the Sixers have a 9-6 record this year
    • The Grizzlies defeated the Sixers in both matchups last year
    • The Sixers haven't won in Memphis since December of 2012
    • The Grizzlies have won seven of their last ten games
    • At home, the Grizzlies are 10-6 this year
    • Philly is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games
    • The total has gone under in five of the Sixers' last seven games
    • The Grizzlies are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games
    • The total has gone under in four of the Grizzlies' last five games

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)

    Grizzlies

    Steven Adams - Questionable (Ankle Sprain)

    Brandon Clarke - Out (Knee Soreness)

    Jaren Jackson Jr. - Questionable (Knee Soreness)

    Sam Merrill - Out (Ankle Sprain)

    Ja Morant - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

    Ziaire Williams - Out (Ankle Sprain)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -3.5

    Moneyline: PHI -167, MEM +140

    Total O/U: 210.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,000

    DraftKings Price: $6,000

    Average FPPG: 30

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $4,600

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,300

    DraftKings Price: $5,700

    Average FPPG: 25

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,300

    DraftKings Price: $3,700

    Average FPPG: 17

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,200

    DraftKings Price: $3,100

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,300

    DraftKings Price: $7,700

    Average FPPG: 35

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $4,100

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 17

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,500

    DraftKings Price: $11,000

    Average FPPG: 48

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $4,900

    Average FPPG: 25

    76ers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

