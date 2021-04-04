76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

Coming off of their difficult six-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Saturday night with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid was the talk of the night as he returned to the court for the first time in ten games. While Embiid had one of his more subpar performances of the year, 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris took over and helped the 76ers close out another win over the Wolves advancing their record to 34-15.

Now, Philly is back with another matchup on Sunday night as they're set to face the Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back. The first time these two teams met, the 76ers didn't have Joel Embiid available to them.

As Philly struggled a lot without their big man early on in the season, the Grizzlies took advantage and pulled off a two-point win against Philly in Memphis. While Memphis won the first outing, the Sixers are favored to take the rematch as they play better at home and have found a way to hit their stride with or without Embiid available.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Grizzlies? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Grizzlies TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Grizzlies Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -136, MEM +135

O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM