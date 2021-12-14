Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday's Game
    Publish date:

    Author:

    After dealing with numerous key setbacks and going on a tough six-game road trip before Thanksgiving, the Philadelphia 76ers had a rough go-round last month. Although they've been on quite the roller coaster as they've slowly been getting healthier, the Sixers have looked a lot better lately.

    Last week, the Sixers swept the Charlotte Hornets in two-straight games on the road. When they returned home for the second matchup of a back-to-back, the Sixers threw up a dud in South Philly as they fell short to the Utah Jazz.

    The road didn't get much easier for the Sixers to close out their week. Two nights after losing to the Jazz, the Sixers hosted the NBA's top team, the Golden State Warriors. As Steph Curry was looking to break Ray Allen's three-point shooting record in Philly, the Sixers did everything in their power to prevent that from happening. In the process, they picked up their most impressive victory of the year.

    Now, the 76ers will look to build on that momentum with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Sixers will be searching for their first victory in Memphis since the 2012 NBA season. While Philly hasn't found success against the Grizzlies since two years ago, they will have a bit of an advantage on Monday night as the Grizzlies have quite a crowded injury report.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Grizzlies and the Sixers battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

    Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

    Time: 8:00 PM EST.

    Read More

    Location: FedEx Forum

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Grizzlies TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 ESPN 

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -3.5

    Moneyline: PHI -175, MEM +145

    Total O/U: 209.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday's Game

