76ers Have Positive Injury Update Ahead of Bucks Matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers are just days away from the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.
When the team returned to practice on Monday, they offered a positive injury update.
Tyrese Maxey is all good.
Last week, the Sixers dealt with two injury scares in one week. Against the Atlanta Hawks, Paul George left the matchup with a hyperextended knee that was diagnosed as a bone bruise.
Against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Tyrese Maxey exited with a thumb contusion. After five minutes, the Sixers called it a night for their one-time All-Star guard.
Following the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Maxey’s lack of playing time after the scare was simply precautionary. When the Sixers held a public practice session in Delaware on Sunday, Maxey was a coach on the sidelines. Once again, Nurse reiterated that the one-time All-Star is fine.
"He's okay, yeah, he's fine," said Nurse. "Just real precautionary, got hit on his hand, nothing, there, he's feeling pretty good."
When the Sixers hit the court on Monday for a practice session, Maxey was back in action.
According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY, the guard was a full participant. After practice, Maxey addressed reporters and confirmed his thumb was fine after dealing with a contusion against the Magic.
Barring any setbacks before Wednesday, Maxey seems to be on pace to play in the opener against the Bucks. He played in five of six games during the preseason, producing 11 points, four assists, and one steal per game.
The Sixers’ biggest question marks surround the team’s other two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George. As a part of an injury management plan, Embiid missed all of the preseason and didn’t scrimmage during training camp. As for George, his bone bruise will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. That should then give the Sixers a better idea of his playing status against the Bucks.