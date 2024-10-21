All 76ers

76ers Have Positive Injury Update Ahead of Bucks Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers had Tyrese Maxey back at practice two days before the opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Justin Grasso

Feb 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers are just days away from the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the team returned to practice on Monday, they offered a positive injury update.

Tyrese Maxey is all good.

Tyrese Maxey against the Brooklyn Nets.
Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last week, the Sixers dealt with two injury scares in one week. Against the Atlanta Hawks, Paul George left the matchup with a hyperextended knee that was diagnosed as a bone bruise.

Against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Tyrese Maxey exited with a thumb contusion. After five minutes, the Sixers called it a night for their one-time All-Star guard.

Following the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Maxey’s lack of playing time after the scare was simply precautionary. When the Sixers held a public practice session in Delaware on Sunday, Maxey was a coach on the sidelines. Once again, Nurse reiterated that the one-time All-Star is fine.

"He's okay, yeah, he's fine," said Nurse. "Just real precautionary, got hit on his hand, nothing, there, he's feeling pretty good."

When the Sixers hit the court on Monday for a practice session, Maxey was back in action.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY, the guard was a full participant. After practice, Maxey addressed reporters and confirmed his thumb was fine after dealing with a contusion against the Magic.

Barring any setbacks before Wednesday, Maxey seems to be on pace to play in the opener against the Bucks. He played in five of six games during the preseason, producing 11 points, four assists, and one steal per game.

The Sixers’ biggest question marks surround the team’s other two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George. As a part of an injury management plan, Embiid missed all of the preseason and didn’t scrimmage during training camp. As for George, his bone bruise will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. That should then give the Sixers a better idea of his playing status against the Bucks.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News