76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the third time in four seasons with a win over the Washington Wizards last Wednesday. After getting a couple of days off, the Sixers finally returned to the court this past weekend to open up the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks, who upset the New York Knicks in just five games, have been surprisingly impressive so far in the postseason. As they waltzed into a tough environment at Madison Square Garden in their first-round series, they picked up two unlikely wins, along with coming out on top in their two home games as well.

Although Game 1 in Philly against the Sixers presented another tough matchup for a young Hawks team, Trae Young and his supporting cast of talented players dominated the Sixers in the first half on Sunday. While the 76ers teased a potential comeback with a strong second half, the Hawks closed out Game 1 with an upset win.

Now, the Sixers and the Hawks meet once again for Game 2 on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly. Plan on tuning in to Tuesday's matchup between the Sixers and the Hawks? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game 2

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -270, ATL +220

Total: 225

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel