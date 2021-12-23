Skip to main content
    76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night
    76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

    The Philadelphia 76ers climbed out of their three-game slump on Monday. After going winless last week with three-straight losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, and the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers' Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed as the NBA feared they wouldn't have enough players to meet the league's eight-man minimum.

    Fortunately, the Sixers were able to get some reinforcements to face the Boston Celtics on the road on Monday night. While they had an unusual rotation beyond their starting lineup, the Sixers' big three of Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, and Tobias Harris led Philadelphia to victory as they picked up their 16th win of the year.

    Now, the Sixers are looking to keep the ball rolling after picking up their first win in over a week on Monday. And they'll do so at home. On Thursday night, the Sixers are slated to host the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this year. Thursday's game marks the third time the 76ers and the Hawks will battle this year.

    Both times these two teams met, the Sixers got the best of the Hawks at home and on the road. This time around, the Sixers will host the Hawks once again, but Atlanta's lineup will look quite different as they are missing key names such as Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Soloman Hill, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, and Trae Young.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle it out on Thursday night? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -10.5

    Moneyline: PHI -599, ATL +450

    Total O/U: 207.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

