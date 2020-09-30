76ers HC Target Ty Lue has Three Other Teams Lined up

It's been a while since Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue has sat on the sidelines as a head coach of an NBA team. The last time he had full control of a roster on game night was during the 2018-2019 NBA season when he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite coaching the Cavs for the previous three seasons when they made it to the NBA Finals three times in a row, Lue's leash remained short in Cleveland. And after just six games in 2018 -- Lue got the boot after the Cavs failed to pick up a single win.

Last season, Lue considered reuniting with LeBron James in Los Angeles as he was reportedly set to become the next head coach of the Lakers. However, there was a dispute with salary, which kept Lue away from the Lakers.

Instead of picking up another job as a head coach, Lue decided to take a backseat to Doc Rivers with the L.A. Clippers for a season. As expected, Lue is once again viewed as a top target to become the next head coach of several teams across the league.

Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers were perhaps the most intrigued suitors for Lue's services. Fortunately for them, the interest was mutual. Somewhere down along the line, however, the Sixers became even more fascinated with Mike D'Antoni shortly after he parted ways with the Houston Rockets.

Although the job is now considered D'Antoni's to lose, Lue is still getting his fair shake as he was reportedly in Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday touring the Sixers' facility and getting an official interview. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lue's interest in joining the Sixers is still relatively high.

But Philly isn't Lue's only option available. As expected, Lue immediately became a favorite to replace Doc Rivers in L.A. In addition to the Clippers, the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans are rumored to be showing considerable interest in Lue as well.

While it seems the former Cavs head coach would like to revamp his career in Philadelphia, he isn't looking at joining the Sixers as an end-all, be-all situation. Lue's got options available. So if the Sixers want him in Philly, they're going to need to lock him up sooner than later.

