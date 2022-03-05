76ers vs. Heat: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers came into this week’s slate of games on a high note. After getting a week-long break after the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the Sixers went 2-0 with dominant wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks on the road.

On Wednesday night, they opened the week up with another matchup against the Knicks. Although they didn’t keep the same momentum early on in Wednesday’s game, a second-half rally allowed the Sixers to snag another comfortable win over New York, tying the Knicks in their regular-season series finale at 2-2.

After getting a night off, the Sixers returned to their home court on Friday night to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season. The young Cavaliers had their way with the Sixers’ defense early on in Friday’s game.

It seemed the Sixers were headed towards picking up their first loss since coming back from the break, but Tyrese Maxey and his teammates had other plans in the second half. Once again, the Sixers formed a comeback and found a way to pull off a gutsy win at home against a thriving Cleveland team. With that win, the Sixers advanced to 39-23 on the year.

Right after wrapping up Friday’s game, the Sixers boarded a flight to Miami. On Saturday night, less than 24 hours after finishing Friday’s matchup, the 76ers will gear up to face the first-seeded Miami Heat on the road. Earlier this year, the Sixers and the Heat split the regular-season series with one win and one loss per team.

Who will find the edge on Saturday night?

Key Game Notes Sixers are currently on a five-game win streak Heat have won eight of their last ten games Sixers are 8-2 in their last ten games Against the Heat, the Sixers are 1-1 this season Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games The total has gone over in Philly’s last six games Heat are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games Injury Report 76ers James Harden - Out Charlie Brown - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Heat Kyle Lowry - Out Markieff Morris - Out Victor Oladipo - Out Caleb Martin - Questionable Jimmy Butler - Questionable Max Strus - Questionable P.J. Tucker - Questionable Game Odds Spread: Heat -4.5 Moneyline: MIA -213, PHI +175 Total O/U: 214.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.