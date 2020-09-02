SI.com
76ers: Heat's Jimmy Butler Reacts to Joel Embiid's Tweets

As Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were dominating the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night during Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was getting cryptic on Twitter. 

"If," was Embiid's first tweet after 9 PM EST. as Butler was in the midst of hanging 40 points on the Bucks. Although Embiid didn't mention Butler in his initial tweet, many could assume what the big man was talking about.

Moments later, Embiid confirmed. "Jimmy Butler #TooGood," was the follow-up tweet. As expected, NBA fans -- specifically Sixers fans -- went crazy as the Miami Heat took down the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks with an eleven-point victory in Game 1.

While the national media praised Butler and criticized Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philly fans and media kept all of the attention on Embiid as he continued to talk about Butler. "Proud of you," Embiid commented on Butler's Instagram post following the game, once again making it clear that he wished Butler was still his teammate.

And while Butler heard about the nice comments from his former teammate, he admits that he didn't see them. However, he still took time to praise Embiid following practice on Tuesday in preparation for Game 2, which is set to take place on Wednesday.

"That's my guy," Butler said, in regards to Embiid. "Outside of basketball, I love that man to death. He knows that. I tell him every opportunity I get, and I appreciate him for making me a better player, a better leader, better at understanding so many different things. I talk to him all the time, and I tell him, 'I wish you were still in the playoffs because you deserve a championship.' Because he works, he works at it, and that's just my guy."

Butler understands Embiid wished he was still in Philly as the Sixers' big man has made it crystal clear many times throughout the 2019-2020 season. And just the other day, Butler admitted he still wanted to be teammates with Embiid after last season. While he's not dwelling on the fact that things didn't work out the way he wanted in Philly, Butler is still very appreciative of Embiid -- teammates or not.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

