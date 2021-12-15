76ers vs. Heat: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers' decision to rule out Joel Embiid and Seth Curry late before Monday's game in Memphis caused the team to struggle to recover from the sudden absences. That resulted in a blowout loss for Philly. Now, the Sixers will look to get back on track when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games

When playing in Philly, the Sixers are 6-6 this season

The Miami Heat have won just four of their last ten games

On the road, the Heat are 8-8 this season

Miami is 0-2 against the Sixers when playing without Jimmy Butler

The Heat are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games against the Sixers

The Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in five of the last six matchups between Philly and Miami

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid - Questionable (Rib Soreness)

Seth Curry - Questionable (Shoulder Soreness)

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)

Georges Niang - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Furkan Korkmaz - Questionable (Illness)

Heat

Bam Adebayo - Out (Right Thumb Injury)

Jimmy Butler - Out (Tailbone Contusion)

Tyler Herro - Questionable (Quadriceps Contusion)

Caleb Martin - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Markieff Morris - Out (Whiplash)

Victor Oladipo - Out (Injury Recovery)

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -225, MIA +188

Total O/U: 204.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,300

DraftKings Price: $6,100

Average FPPG: 30

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $5,000

DraftKings Price: $4,400

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,300

DraftKings Price: $5,700

Average FPPG: 25

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,500

DraftKings Price: $3,500

Average FPPG: 16

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,700

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Average FPPG: 17

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $4,400

DraftKings Price: $3,100

Average FPPG: 17

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,300

DraftKings Price: $7,400

Average FPPG: 34

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,500

DraftKings Price: $11,000

Average FPPG: 48

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $6,100

DraftKings Price: $4,700

Average FPPG: 25