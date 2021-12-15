Skip to main content
    76ers vs. Heat: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night
    The Philadelphia 76ers' decision to rule out Joel Embiid and Seth Curry late before Monday's game in Memphis caused the team to struggle to recover from the sudden absences. That resulted in a blowout loss for Philly. Now, the Sixers will look to get back on track when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games
    • When playing in Philly, the Sixers are 6-6 this season
    • The Miami Heat have won just four of their last ten games
    • On the road, the Heat are 8-8 this season
    • Miami is 0-2 against the Sixers when playing without Jimmy Butler
    • The Heat are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games against the Sixers
    • The Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
    • The total has gone over in five of the last six matchups between Philly and Miami

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Joel Embiid - Questionable (Rib Soreness)

    Seth Curry - Questionable (Shoulder Soreness)

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)

    Georges Niang - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Furkan Korkmaz - Questionable (Illness)

    Heat

    Bam Adebayo - Out (Right Thumb Injury)

    Jimmy Butler - Out (Tailbone Contusion)

    Tyler Herro - Questionable (Quadriceps Contusion)

    Caleb Martin - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Markieff Morris - Out (Whiplash)

    Victor Oladipo - Out (Injury Recovery)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -5.5

    Moneyline: PHI -225, MIA +188

    Total O/U: 204.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,300

    DraftKings Price: $6,100

    Average FPPG: 30

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $5,000

    DraftKings Price: $4,400

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,300

    DraftKings Price: $5,700

    Average FPPG: 25

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,500

    Average FPPG: 16

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $3,600

    Average FPPG: 17

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,400

    DraftKings Price: $3,100

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,300

    DraftKings Price: $7,400

    Average FPPG: 34

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,500

    DraftKings Price: $11,000

    Average FPPG: 48

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $6,100

    DraftKings Price: $4,700

    Average FPPG: 25

