76ers vs. Heat: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers' decision to rule out Joel Embiid and Seth Curry late before Monday's game in Memphis caused the team to struggle to recover from the sudden absences. That resulted in a blowout loss for Philly. Now, the Sixers will look to get back on track when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have gone 5-5 over their last ten games
- When playing in Philly, the Sixers are 6-6 this season
- The Miami Heat have won just four of their last ten games
- On the road, the Heat are 8-8 this season
- Miami is 0-2 against the Sixers when playing without Jimmy Butler
- The Heat are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games against the Sixers
- The Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
- The total has gone over in five of the last six matchups between Philly and Miami
Injury Report
76ers
Joel Embiid - Questionable (Rib Soreness)
Seth Curry - Questionable (Shoulder Soreness)
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Springer - Out (Concussion)
Georges Niang - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Furkan Korkmaz - Questionable (Illness)
Heat
Bam Adebayo - Out (Right Thumb Injury)
Jimmy Butler - Out (Tailbone Contusion)
Tyler Herro - Questionable (Quadriceps Contusion)
Caleb Martin - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Markieff Morris - Out (Whiplash)
Victor Oladipo - Out (Injury Recovery)
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -5.5
Moneyline: PHI -225, MIA +188
Total O/U: 204.5
Read More
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,300
DraftKings Price: $6,100
Average FPPG: 30
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $5,000
DraftKings Price: $4,400
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,300
DraftKings Price: $5,700
Average FPPG: 25
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $3,500
Average FPPG: 16
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $3,600
Average FPPG: 17
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,400
DraftKings Price: $3,100
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,300
DraftKings Price: $7,400
Average FPPG: 34
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,500
DraftKings Price: $11,000
Average FPPG: 48
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $6,100
DraftKings Price: $4,700
Average FPPG: 25