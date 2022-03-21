76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out their week with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Sunday’s game marked the beginning of another back-to-back for Philadelphia.

The Sixers were in a favorable position on Sunday. As the Raptors had several key players out, including their All-Star guard Fred VanVleet, the Sixers were the healthier team as they didn’t have any players on the injury report.

Despite being the healthier team, the Sixers had their hands full on Sunday. Although they got off to a red-hot start, the Sixers cooled down from the second quarter and beyond. In the eyes of Doc Rivers, the Sixers got stagnant and didn’t play their usual brand of basketball.

The game came down to the wire and the Sixers had an opportunity to start their back-to-back on the right foot but they failed to execute down the stretch. Therefore, they took on an upset loss at home against the Raptors.

Now, the Sixers are getting ready to face the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time this regular season. In the previous two matchups, the Sixers faced the Heat on the second night of a back-to-back in Miami. This time around, the situation will be similar but in a different location.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out in Philadelphia once more? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 104.5 The Team

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Heat -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -350, MIA +275

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook