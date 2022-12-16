76ers Hope to Have Danuel House Jr. Back vs. Warriors

For the second-straight game, Danuel House Jr. is probable. Will he actually get the nod to face the Warriors on Friday night?

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to try this again.

With Friday night’s matchup approaching, the Sixers have upgraded Danuel House Jr. to probable for the matchup. While the veteran wing seems likely to play in Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, recent history proves it’s difficult to be so sure.

When the Sixers opened up their week with a Tuesday night matchup with the Sacramento Kings, House went from being a game-time decision, which led to two-straight absences, to getting upgraded to probable on the morning of the matchup.

After participating in the morning shootaround and going through pregame warmups, it seemed House was certainly on pace to return to the court on Tuesday. However, Doc Rivers announced before his pregame press conference that House would be downgraded to doubtful.

Sure enough, the veteran was eventually ruled out for the third-straight game due to a foot laceration. The Sixers took Wednesday off and returned to the practice court on Tuesday. House was a participant, according to Rivers.

Although Rivers didn’t have an update on House’s playing status for Friday, the team listed the veteran wing as probable for the second-straight game. While it’s hard to bank on House returning to face the Warriors on Friday, it seems all is trending in the right direction.

Barring any unexpected setbacks once again, House should be good to go for Friday’s game.

This season, House has appeared in 22 games, picking up two starts. He’s averaged 18 minutes on the floor, chucking up roughly three shots per game. The veteran has averaged five points, and two rebounds while draining 48 percent of his field goals and knocking down 35 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.