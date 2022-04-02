76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been off to a rough start to their week. Last week, the Sixers embarked on a three-game win streak before closing out their slate of games with a tough road matchup against the NBA powerhouse that is the Phoenix Suns.

After taking on a ten-point loss to the Suns, the Sixers struggled to bounce back against the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, at home on Tuesday night. With two-straight losses on their record, Philadelphia hoped they could get an easy win against the rebuilding Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

But the Sixers found out they couldn't just easily cruise past a young and scrappy Pistons team. Despite going into the final quarter of the matchup with the lead, the Sixers dropped the ball in Detroit and took on their third-straight loss.

Now, Philadelphia has to face a red-hot Charlotte Hornets squad on Saturday afternoon. Coming into the matchup, the Hornets have won eight of their last ten games as they make a late push for the playoffs.

In addition to coming in hot, the Hornets will also benefit from the return of their veteran forward, Gordon Hayward. After missing over a month's worth of games due to an ankle injury, Hayward is expected to make his anticipated return in South Philly, making the matchup more difficult for the Sixers.

When the Hornets and the Sixers faced each other three times earlier this year, the Sixers came out on top in the first two matchups. With those wins, the Sixers increased their multi-season win streak over Charlotte to 16 victories in a row.

During the third matchup, which took place in January, the Hornets finally snapped that streak as they defeated the Sixers 109-98. Now, the two teams will meet for the fourth and final time on Saturday afternoon.

Key Game Notes Sixers are 5-5 over the last ten games Sixers are currently on a three-game losing streak At home, the Sixers are 21-17 this season Hornets are 8-2 in their last ten games On the road, the Hornets are 20-18 this season Hornets are 7-3 against the spread in their last ten games The total has gone under in four of the Hornets’ last six games Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games Injury Report Hornets James Bouknight - Out Gordon Hayward - Probable Kai Jones - Out Arnoldas Kulboka - Out Scottie Lewis - Out JT Thor - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Charlie Brown Jr. - Out Myles Powell - Out Paul Reed - Out Jaden Springer - Questionable Game Odds Spread: Sixers -5.5 Moneyline: PHI -213. CHA +175 Total O/U: 230.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Game Prediction Spread: Hornets +5.5 Moneyline: Sixers -213 Total O/U: Under 230.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.