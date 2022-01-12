Skip to main content
76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday Night

76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to South Philly on Wednesday night. Lately, the Sixers have been on quite the hot streak. Coming off of one of their most disappointing losses of the year in late December, the Sixers got back on the right track when they fired up a three-game road trip beginning in Washington D.C.

After taking down the Wizards during a Sunday night matchup, the Sixers traveled up North to face the Toronto Raptors on the road. Despite having a rough history playing in Toronto, the Sixers found success and picked up their second-straight win.

Before closing out 2021, the 76ers wrapped up their three-game road trip with a victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Then, they opened up the new year with a game at home against the Houston Rockets. As expected, the Sixers made it four in a row after taking down the Rockets.

Read More

Following their win over Houston, the Sixers traveled to Florida to face the Orlando Magic. While a young Magic team played the 76ers tough, the more experienced team won last Wednesday. Going back home with a five-game win streak, the Sixers tied their season-high win streak with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs last Friday.

On Monday, the Sixers hit the road once again. As they faced the Rockets for the second time in a week, the 76ers found similar results as their first matchup as they picked up another big win when in Houston. Now, the Sixers are home and attempting to make it eight in a row against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

76ers vs. Hornets Game Odds and Betting Notes

Everything you need to know about the Sixers' Wednesday night matchup against the Hornets

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17322870_168388689_lowres
  • Sixers have won eight of their last ten games
  • 76ers are currently on a seven-game win streak
  • At home, the Sixers are 8-8 this year
  • The Hornets have won their last three games
  • The Hornets are 6-4 over their last ten games
  • On the road, Charlotte is 10-14 this year
  • The Sixers have won 16-straight games over the Hornets
  • Hornets are 7-2 against the spread over the last nine games
  • The total has gone under in seven of Charlotte’s last nine games
  • The Sixers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games
  • The total has gone under in six of the last seven games in Philly

Injury Report

USATSI_17322995_168388689_lowres (1)

76ers

Seth Curry - Questionable

Tobias Harris - Probable

Braxton Key - Out

Shake Milton - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Hornets

Vernon Carey Jr. - Out

Kelly Oubre Jr. - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17321968_168388689_lowres

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213, CHA +175

Total O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-jan-10-all-charlotte-hornets-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted on TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17321789_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday Night

39 seconds ago
USATSI_15475983_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Insider Issues Reminder That Simmons Saga Could Take Much Longer

47 minutes ago
USATSI_17369783_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Will Shake Milton Make His Return vs. Hornets on Wednesday?

3 hours ago
USATSI_16965800_168388689_lowres (6)
News

Jaden Springer, Braxton Key Assigned to Sixers' G League Affiliate

4 hours ago
USATSI_17485517_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Pops Up on Sixers' Injury Report vs. Hornets

5 hours ago
USATSI_17484632_168388689_lowres
News

Seth Curry Could Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Hornets

7 hours ago
USATSI_17413663_168388689_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma Laughs at Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Trade Rumors

19 hours ago
USATSI_17485497_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Sign Charlie Brown to Two-Way Deal

23 hours ago