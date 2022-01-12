76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to South Philly on Wednesday night. Lately, the Sixers have been on quite the hot streak. Coming off of one of their most disappointing losses of the year in late December, the Sixers got back on the right track when they fired up a three-game road trip beginning in Washington D.C.

After taking down the Wizards during a Sunday night matchup, the Sixers traveled up North to face the Toronto Raptors on the road. Despite having a rough history playing in Toronto, the Sixers found success and picked up their second-straight win.

Before closing out 2021, the 76ers wrapped up their three-game road trip with a victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Then, they opened up the new year with a game at home against the Houston Rockets. As expected, the Sixers made it four in a row after taking down the Rockets.

Following their win over Houston, the Sixers traveled to Florida to face the Orlando Magic. While a young Magic team played the 76ers tough, the more experienced team won last Wednesday. Going back home with a five-game win streak, the Sixers tied their season-high win streak with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs last Friday.

On Monday, the Sixers hit the road once again. As they faced the Rockets for the second time in a week, the 76ers found similar results as their first matchup as they picked up another big win when in Houston. Now, the Sixers are home and attempting to make it eight in a row against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

76ers vs. Hornets Game Odds and Betting Notes Everything you need to know about the Sixers' Wednesday night matchup against the Hornets Key Game Notes Sixers have won eight of their last ten games 76ers are currently on a seven-game win streak At home, the Sixers are 8-8 this year The Hornets have won their last three games The Hornets are 6-4 over their last ten games On the road, Charlotte is 10-14 this year The Sixers have won 16-straight games over the Hornets Hornets are 7-2 against the spread over the last nine games The total has gone under in seven of Charlotte’s last nine games The Sixers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games The total has gone under in six of the last seven games in Philly Injury Report 76ers Seth Curry - Questionable Tobias Harris - Probable Braxton Key - Out Shake Milton - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Hornets Vernon Carey Jr. - Out Kelly Oubre Jr. - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -5.5 Moneyline: PHI -213, CHA +175 Total O/U: 225.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted on TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.