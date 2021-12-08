76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up a second-straight win for the first time in a month on Monday as they faced the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season. On Wednesday night, they'll try to make it three in a row when they face the Hornets for a rematch on the road.

Key Notes

The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games

On the road, the Sixers have won eight of 18 games

At home, the Hornets are 7-3 this season

The Sixers have won 15-straight games over the Hornets, with their last loss against them in November of 2016

The Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in all six of the Hornets' last six games

Charlotte has won just one of their last five games

The Hornets are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games at home

Injury Report

76ers

Tyrese Maxey - Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

Hornets

LaMelo Ball - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Terry Rozier - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Jaden McDaniels - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Mason Plumlee - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, CHA +205



Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,300

DraftKings Price: $6,700

Average FPPG: 31

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,900

DraftKings Price: 4,600

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,600

DraftKings Price: $5,400

Average FPPG: 24

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,400

DraftKings Price: $3,100

Average FPPG: 18

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,800

DraftKings Price: $3,300

Average FPPG: 18

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $5,100

DraftKings Price: $3,200

Average FPPG: 19

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,600

DraftKings Price: $7,600

Average FPPG: 36

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $4,800

DraftKings Price: $3,800

Average FPPG: 19

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,400

DraftKings Price: $11,700

Average FPPG: 48

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $5,200

DraftKings Price: $4,400

Average FPPG: 26