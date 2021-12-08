76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up a second-straight win for the first time in a month on Monday as they faced the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season. On Wednesday night, they'll try to make it three in a row when they face the Hornets for a rematch on the road.
Key Notes
- The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers have won eight of 18 games
- At home, the Hornets are 7-3 this season
- The Sixers have won 15-straight games over the Hornets, with their last loss against them in November of 2016
- The Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone over in all six of the Hornets' last six games
- Charlotte has won just one of their last five games
- The Hornets are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games at home
Injury Report
76ers
Tyrese Maxey - Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)
Hornets
LaMelo Ball - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Terry Rozier - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Jaden McDaniels - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Mason Plumlee - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -250, CHA +205
Total O/U: 214.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,300
DraftKings Price: $6,700
Average FPPG: 31
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,900
DraftKings Price: 4,600
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,600
DraftKings Price: $5,400
Average FPPG: 24
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,400
DraftKings Price: $3,100
Average FPPG: 18
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,800
DraftKings Price: $3,300
Average FPPG: 18
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $5,100
DraftKings Price: $3,200
Average FPPG: 19
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,600
DraftKings Price: $7,600
Average FPPG: 36
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $4,800
DraftKings Price: $3,800
Average FPPG: 19
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,400
DraftKings Price: $11,700
Average FPPG: 48
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $5,200
DraftKings Price: $4,400
Average FPPG: 26