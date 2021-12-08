Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night
    76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

    The Philadelphia 76ers picked up a second-straight win for the first time in a month on Monday as they faced the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season. On Wednesday night, they'll try to make it three in a row when they face the Hornets for a rematch on the road.

    Key Notes

    • The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games
    • On the road, the Sixers have won eight of 18 games
    • At home, the Hornets are 7-3 this season
    • The Sixers have won 15-straight games over the Hornets, with their last loss against them in November of 2016
    • The Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games
    • The total has gone over in all six of the Hornets' last six games
    • Charlotte has won just one of their last five games
    • The Hornets are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games at home

    Injury Report

    76ers 

    Tyrese Maxey - Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

    Hornets

    LaMelo Ball - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Terry Rozier - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Jaden McDaniels - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Mason Plumlee - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -6.5

    Moneyline: PHI -250, CHA +205

    Total O/U: 214.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey 

    FanDuel Price: $6,300

    DraftKings Price: $6,700

    Average FPPG: 31

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $4,900

    DraftKings Price: 4,600

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,600

    DraftKings Price: $5,400

    Average FPPG: 24

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,400

    DraftKings Price: $3,100

    Average FPPG: 18

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,800

    DraftKings Price: $3,300

    Average FPPG: 18

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $5,100

    DraftKings Price: $3,200

    Average FPPG: 19

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,600

    DraftKings Price: $7,600

    Average FPPG: 36

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $4,800

    DraftKings Price: $3,800

    Average FPPG: 19

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,400

    DraftKings Price: $11,700

    Average FPPG: 48

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $5,200

    DraftKings Price: $4,400

    Average FPPG: 26

