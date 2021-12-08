76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers went into Charlotte on Monday night after picking up a win on the road in Atlanta. While facing the Charlotte Hornets for the first of a two-game mini-series, the Sixers had an opportunity to pick up their first set of consecutive wins since last month.

Everything fell in favor for the Sixers going into the Monday night matchup. As they were nearly fully healthy by getting Tobias Harris back in the mix, the Sixers were facing a Charlotte Hornets team that missed Mason Plumlee, Ish Smith, Jaden McDaniels, and two of their top scorers in LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

However, the Hornets continued to play scrappy on Wednesday and gave the Sixers a run for their money. Taking the matchup all the way down to the wire, the Hornets and the Sixers couldn't settle the outcome in regulation. Therefore, the game went into overtime. Joel Embiid continued to put the Sixers on his back and helped the 76ers come away with a 127-125 victory in their first outing in North Carolina.

Now, the Sixers and the Hornets will meet once more on Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center. Once again, the Hornets will miss a chunk of their key players. Meanwhile, the Sixers should be back in action fully healthy.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Spectrum Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hornets TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, CHA +275

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook