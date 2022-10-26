Skip to main content
76ers Injury Report: De’Anthony Melton’s Status vs. Raptors

76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is questionable for the Raptors matchup on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers might be off to an unexpectedly rough start to the year, but that’s not due to a lack of available players.

For the last few weeks, the Sixers have gone through training camp, the preseason, and a few regular season games without any players suffering setbacks. 

Through the first few games of the year, the 76ers have had a clear injury report. That changed this week, though. After Monday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers added their backup point guard De’Anthony Melton to the injury report.

According to the team, Melton is dealing with right adductor tightness. His status for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors is in question.

Melton’s recent setback didn’t affect his status in Monday’s win over the Pacers. By the end of the night, Melton had played 17 minutes, scoring 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Although the team is being cautious with Melton going into Wednesday’s game against the Raptors, the veteran guard is on pace to play.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Melton was a participant in Philadelphia’s Wednesday morning shootaround at Scotiabank Arena. Barring any unexpected setbacks during pregame warmups, Melton anticipates playing on Wednesday.

Last season, Melton played in 73 of 82 possible games for his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. So far, he’s been available for all four of Philadelphia’s matchups to start the year. If everything goes well leading up to tip-off, the trend won’t be broken on Wednesday. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors
